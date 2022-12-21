Muscadine Bloodline’s Song ‘Porch Swing Angel’ Officially Certified Gold

Muscadine Bloodline and certified Gold. Those two things sound pretty good together, huh? You can go ahead and get used to it too. Arguably the most dynamic duo on the country music scene just had their achievements validated in a big way. Their song, Porch Swing Angel, has officially been Certified as Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It’s an absolutely phenomenal achievement for a couple of good ole boys from Alabama and the indy band they started together in 2015. Though they’ve certainly taken their music in a more rocking direction in recent years, their biggest hit to date remains a slower love song.

Porch Swing Angel was just the second single that Muscadine Bloodline ever released. The song has put up huge numbers from a streaming standpoint, including a romantic 69 million plays just on Spotify alone.

With emotionally deep lyrics and a sonically rich melody, the song is an absolute smash hit. If you haven’t heard it yet, check out this acoustic version. It really shows off the impressive vocal harmony that Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton have developed.

Porch Swing Angel Goes Gold

According to the RIAA, being awarded either their Gold and Platinum certification is considered to be one of the most elite achievements in music. To be certified as Gold, an album or song must sell more than 500,000 units. 1 million units are the threshold for an album or song to be certified as Platinum. Streaming numbers are also a part of the equation, with 100 individual streams equating to an official unit.

Usually, Gold and Platinum certification is an accomplishment only achieved with help from a major record label. The boys from Muscadine Bloodline accomplished it as completely independent artists though, which is an astonishing feat.

Muncaster and Stanton shared the big news on social media earlier today. The caption read:

“Never thought in a million years we would ever hold one of these. Big day for the home team. We owe this all to y’all. The words thank you will never be enough.”

With their very first Gold song solidified, there are huge things on the horizon for Muscadine Bloodline. Though the band has been making music together for a while now, it seems like these guys are just now really hitting their stride and starting to reach their full potential.

They recently closed out their 2022 lineup of shows with a packed house performance in Nashville. The outpouring of support from fellow artists seen in the crowd really showcased the special momentum these two guys have going right now. They were even joined on stage by Lainey Wilson. She previously collaborated with Muscadine Bloodline on the song Pieces. It was recorded before Wilson became such a big star, but the song stands the test of time.

Big Things And New Music From Muscadine Bloodline In 2022

Though they had released plenty of music before, Muscadine Bloodline’s popularity really seemed to take off with the new album they released earlier this year. It’s a 9-song project titled Dispatch to 16th Ave. Muncaster and Stanton said they stopped trying to cram the music they were making for the new album into a specific genre. Instead, they simply tried to make the best and most authentic songs they possibly could. That plan worked, and people noticed.

Using the new album as a launching point, Muscadine Bloodline headlined their very own Countryband Contraband Tour throughout most of the year. The title of the tour played off the lyrics in their song Dyin’ For A Livin’.

On top of the new album they released in early 2022, they also released a few more songs even more recently than that. Their newest song, Cryin’ In A GMC is like a nostalgic ride in an old beat-up SUV. Me On You, another recent new song from them has become one of my favorites. Don’t confuse that with their other song You On Me, but play those two jams back-to-back and you’re going to have a good time.