Music City Walk of Fame To Induct Patsy Cline and John Prine

There are four new stars heading to Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame. Among the group are Patsy Cline and John Prine. Paul T. Kwami of Fisk Jubilee Singers and music executive Ed Hardy will also be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on October 10 at 11 a.m. The Music City Walk of Fame is located on Music Mile, which is a mile-long stretch of road that connects Downtown and Lower Broadway to Music Row. The park is adjacent to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Music City Center.

The Music City Walk of Fame recognizes individuals for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

The honor is just one of the many posthumous honors for Prine, who died in April of 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. On October 1, the folk legend will be honored near his home in Kentucky. Prine was born in Illinois, not far away. His name will grace a new park near the Rochester Dam. It will be known as the John Prine Memorial Park. His song “Paradise” mentions the damn.

“Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester Dam,” he sings.

The dam became a bit of tourist destination upon his death, as fans stopped by to pay their respects. The star at the Music City Walk of Fame caps off a week of tributes to Prine. “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life and Songs of John Prine” begins on October 7 and continues until October 12. It is the week of Prine’s birthday. The week concludes with a big tribute concert at the Basement East on October 12.

Music City Walk of Fame Adding More Stars

It all began in 2006, and many of the most legendary acts have been added to the collection at the Music City Walk of Fame. Clint Black was among the most recent inductees. But it isn’t just limited to country stars. It’s Nashville’s. You’ll also see folks like longtime Nashville residents Ben Folds and Kid Rock. Kings of Leon is on there, too. Obviously, many of the Music City’s most famous residents are there. That includes folks like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are there, too.

The Music City Walk of Fame also includes Tennessee icons. Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton have stars at the site. Jack White is there, too. He grew up in Detroit. But he moved to the Music City to open Third Man Records. The park is free and open to the public. It’s outside, so it’s accessible at all hours. Anyone can attend the ceremonies. Learn more about the park at their website.