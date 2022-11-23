Musicians Hall of Fame Honors Class of 2022 Inductees

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2006. Then, the museum housed several instruments owned or played by some of the best musicians in the country. The next year, the MHoF inducted its first class. Since then, it has honored the best musicians in the United States regardless of genre or instrument. Past inductees include Charlie Daniels, Chet Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Read, The Wrecking Crew, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and many more. Last night, the Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022.

Last night, the Musicians Hall of Fame held its 7th annual induction ceremony. The establishment welcomed Don McLean, Ray Stevens, George Massenburg, James William Guercio, Billy Gibbons, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives into the fold. County hitmaker and songwriter Phil Vassar hosted the ceremony.

The Musicians Hall of Fame Welcomes Its Class of 2022

According to The Tennessean, this year’s Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees gathered in the museum for a private medallion ceremony. There, they were able to take in the honor quietly among family, friends, and peers. Then, they headed upstairs for the star-studded concert to celebrate their induction.

During the show, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Ray Stevens, Steve Miller, and Don McClean all gave stellar performances.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons was a late addition to this year’s class of inductees. Not only did he join the Musicians Hall of Fame, but he also took home the Iconic Riff Award. Steve Wariner presented Gibbons with the award that recognizes his many contributions to American music including the instantly-recognizable riffs in classics like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

It’s almost hard to believe that it has taken this long for some of the inductees to enter the Musicians Hall of Fame. Marty Stuart and his band and Vince Gill are some of the hottest musicians in the game today. In the world of country music, you don’t get much better than Gill or Stuart and the Superlatives.

A Bittersweet Evening

Last night was the Musicians Hall of Fame’s first induction ceremony in three years. Additionally, the night was a tribute to Joe Chambers, the founder and late CEO of the MHoF. Chambers passed away in September and his wife, Linda Chambers, took the reins of the Hall. During the show last night, she said her late husband spent most of his final hours on earth planning the last night’s event.

Producer and newly-medallioned Musicians Hall of Fame member Jim Guercio spoke about Chambers during the show. “He loved the players, he loved the engineers, he loved the producers. There wasn’t anybody in the process that he didn’t respect,” Guercio said of the late CEO.