Musicians On Call Honors Darius Rucker With ‘Golden Ukulele Award’ for Volunteerism

Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of hospital patients, honored Darius Rucker with its Music Heals Golden Ukulele award. The award was presented to Darius in recognition of his years of volunteerism during the Millions of Moments celebration at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon on Jan. 26.

The sold-out show featured performances by Sam Hunt, The War And Treaty, Jon Pardi, and Charles Esten. The event raised more than $250,000 for MOC.

“Thank you for letting me be a part of this organization,” said Darius Rucker. “I’ve been lucky enough to do it for a long time. And I can’t tell you what it’s like to go into a hospital and play for someone who’s sick, and for their family. To see their faces and how you’ve given them a brief moment to not think about all that’s going on in their lives. To give them a moment to feel happy and feel love, that means a lot to me. Musicians On Call I will be there for you whenever you need me, and I am truly honored tonight.”

1 Million Patients and Counting

MOC has brought the healing power of music to 1 million patients over the last 24 years.

In addition, Universal Music Group Nashville’s Leigh Parr Malleus was recognized by MOC for her decade of volunteerism. Malleus received the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele for serving as a volunteer guide in Nashville-area hospitals. She has helped introduce some of the biggest names in country music to Musicians On Call’s mission.

“This was a monumental night for Musicians On Call. As we celebrated the first million people we’ve served and look ahead to the next million,” said MOC president/CEO Pete Griffin. “It was a thrill to spotlight some of the incredible stories of hope and healing that transpired with us during the pandemic. And to honor devoted volunteers like Darius Rucker and Leigh Parr Malleus who have helped us make those moments happen. It wouldn’t have been a celebration without the artists who gave unforgettable performances. And the hundreds of guests who came out in support of our mission. Thanks to their generosity, we can continue expanding our programs. And creating innovative ways to share the healing power of music in facilities nationwide.”