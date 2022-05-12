‘Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration’: How, When To Watch the Public Memorial at the Ryman Auditorium

CMT is putting together a special program this weekend. So, let’s get you up to speed on how to watch the public Naomi Judd memorial. The late country music Hall of Famer is deeply missed by family, friends, and fans. The ceremony is going to be at Ryman Auditorium and should be a fitting send-off for the Kentucky-born singer-songwriter.

How to Watch Naomi Judd Memorial

CMT will air Noami Judd: A River of Time Celebration on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 PM

The special celebration will include the public memorial ceremony that will take place at Ryman Auditorium

Wynona and Ashley Judd are expected to give their own tributes to their late mother

Other special guests and performances will take place during the commercial-free television event

Ryman Auditorium. A great place for a fitting tribute. One of country music’s most legendary stages. CMT is going to air Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration without commercials. Fans will be able to pay their respects to the singer and her family by watching at home. The venue is going to be packed with some of the biggest names in music. The names of those performers have not been released yet.

Already, the biggest names in country music have written online dedications to the mother of the most famous mother-daughter duo ever. So many songs and so many great performances over the years. When you tell the story of the genre from the 1980s to the 90s, The Judds have to be part of that. When the news broke about Naomi’s death, it was shocking and tragically unfortunate. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day later.

If you would like to watch the Naomi Judd memorial, how to watch isn’t hard. Just flip your TV over to CMT when 6:00 o’clock comes around. It is nice that there won’t be any commercials during the broadcast. Allowing fans to watch in full.

The Judd Family Has Come Together During Difficult Time

Throughout this time, The Judd family has come together and relied on one another. Ashley, the actress, and Kentucky basketball fan extraordinaire has become a bit of a spokesperson for the family. She went on Good Morning America to talk about what the family is going through.

“Both Sister and Pop have sort of deputized me, in certain ways, to speak on behalf of the family at this early time,” she said to Diane Sawyer.

The public memorial will be a time for fans and the family to honor and pay their respects in a big way. Now you know how to watch the Naomi Judd memorial, make sure to mark those calendars. You won’t want to miss this ceremony celebrating a legend like Naomi.