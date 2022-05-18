On Sunday, CMT aired their live celebration of Naomi Judd’s life and career. They enlisted some of the biggest names in entertainment to organize a sendoff worthy of a legend like Naomi. Those who were able to catch the live broadcast saw performances from Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jamey Johnson, and plenty more. Additionally, they heard heartfelt talks from Ashley and Wynonna Judd, Larry Strickland, and Martina McBride. With all of those greats honoring a fallen legend on the stage of the Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the memorial was a hit. If you didn’t get to catch Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration live, you might be in luck because CMT is airing two encore presentations.

The level of star power on the Ryman’s stage during the celebration speaks volumes about the impact that Naomi had during her career. More important, though, is the number of fans and admirers that tuned in and talked about the event. This outpouring of love and support from Naomi Judd’s massive fanbase caused CMT to schedule two encore presentations of the show. Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration will air commercial-free on Thursday, May 19th at 9p/8c. Then, they’ll broadcast the event once more on Saturday, May 21st at 12p/11c. Both of those broadcasts are exclusively on CMT.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration Demands Encore Presentations

The folks over at CMT saw fans’ reactions to the celebration of Naomi Judd’s life and knew they had to do some encore presentations. How big was the audience for the show? The special tripled ratings in its time slot and spurred record engagement across relevant social media platforms.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration scored a triple-digit rating growth at its time slot with 125% growth. Additionally, it showed a 122% growth in audience share at the time slot. It ended up being CMT’s highest-rated music special in more than two years. However, it wasn’t just TV ratings and audience share that spurred the network to rebroadcast the special.

Fans took to social media to engage with the event. In less than 48 hours, performances from the event racked up more than 16 million combined views across CMT’s social platforms. At the same time, Wynonna’s opening performance of “River of Time” became one of the top trending videos on YouTube. Additionally, views on The Judds’ final performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge” from the 2022 CMT Music Awards hit 2.5 million and the counter is still rolling.

The massive response to Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration did more than call for encore presentations. The response showed that Naomi might be gone but she’ll never be forgotten. She influenced countless artists and touched the hearts of even more fans. She left behind a legacy that will outlive even the youngest of her listeners.