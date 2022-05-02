Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.

When Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced the news, the post mentioned that struggle with mental illness. Many suspected that Naomi Judd committed suicide after the statement was released.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered,” the statement read. It went on. “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

People has confirmed the news through sources but a rep from the family has not commented one way or another.

In addition to the statement from Naomi’s daughters, Larry Strickland, Naomi’s husband of 32 years released a statement. “Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

This has clearly been a hard time for the Judd family. The news was announced just the day before The Judds as a duo, Wynonna and Naomi, were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Last night, the sisters accepted the honor in a ceremony of tears, laughter, and music.

Tributes at the ceremony included performances from Wynonna and Ashley, Ricky Skaggs, Carly Pearce, and more. It was a night when Ray Charles was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Although a heavy cloud hung over the ceremony at times.

The news of Naomi Judd’s suicide is heartbreaking. Especially after all of her work as an advocate.

Naomi Judd Spoke Out about Suicide and Mental Health Struggles

Back in 2018, with PEOPLE, the singer opened up about her struggles with mental health. Naomi Judd also touched on the topic of suicide in that 2018 exclusive. She was open and honest with her words. Providing a sober and real approach to the issue.

“For everyone mourning the death of someone who committed suicide, an inevitable question arises: Why did this happen? Unfortunately, we don’t have very good answers,” she wrote. “We do know that suicidal behavior accompanies many behavioral brain disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.”

She went on to talk about the science that we know and don’t know about the issue. She was a talented singer, a wonderful advocate, a beloved artist, friend, mother, and wife. Naomi Judd will be missed. By country music fans, other artists, and of course, her family and loved ones.

Rest in peace to a legend.