Naomi Judd’s Family Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Her Death Records

The family of the late country icon, Naomi Judd, recently filed a motion for a judge to dismiss a lawsuit attempting to keep reporters from accessing the official records surrounding Judd’s death.

Representatives of Judd’s family said they will now focus on supporting legislation that would clarify that laws would keep graphic documents from investigating suicides and other non-criminal matters from being released as public information.

“Those who are victims of losing a loved one to suicide shouldn’t be re-victimized again,” read the statement on Monday from the Judd family. The family is reportedly in talks with Tennessee state senator Jack Johnson about the legislation.

On April 30, Judd died at her Tennessee home at 76. After the news of her death broke, her daughter, Ashley Judd, announced that her mother had committed suicide. However, other family members said she died from “the disease of mental illness.”

Later in August, the family filed a petition to keep the death investigation records closed to the public. According to reports, the petition said the documents included both video and audio interviews with the family. The petition also said that releasing the sensitive information to the public would bring “significant trauma and irreparable harm” to the family.

Judd family open to the idea of dropping lawsuit regarding Naomi Judd’s passing

Monday’s notice said Judd’s relatives are now open to having the lawsuit dismissed. This is because reporters who requested the records are not interested in getting crime scene pictures or body cam footage. In addition, the notice stated that a state legislator is bringing forward a bill that would close death investigation records where the death is not the result of a crime.

A judge will either approve or deny the voluntary dismissal in the coming weeks.

As previously mentioned, Judd took her life with a gun on April 30 at her home. In an official statement, her family requested prayers and thoughts for those with mental illness and their loved ones. They also provided information for those who needed immediate help.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” a statement from the Judd family read in August. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate. We continue to reel from this devastation. We appreciate respectful privacy as we, her widower and children, mourn.”

At the time, Tennessee’s Williamson County medical examiner determined Judd’s cause of death. They also said the country singer had problems with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. She also left a “note with suicidal connotations” near her home, according to documents.