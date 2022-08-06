Naomi Judd’s Family Granted Court Order To Keep Death Records Private

This week, news leaked that Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. Naomi died in May, and rather than leave her daughters in her will, she chose to make her longtime husband Larry Strickland the executor of her estate. The decree read that “he will have full discretion and authority over her assets without the approval of any court.”

Now there’s a temporary court order issued to keep death records sealed from the public. Fox News learned that Wynonna and Ashley filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee.

In the investigation into Naomi Judd’s death, sheriff’s deputies collected evidence that depicts her in a “graphic manner.” Those records include “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings and written reports.”

The court documents filed stated that the Judd family would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released.” A hearing about the temporary court order is scheduled for September 12.

Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30. The country music icon was 76.

Naomi Judd and Wynonna had reunited to celebrate the legacy of The Judds. Prior to her death, the duo performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville. Just a few days after her death, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It marked what was to be a final tour this fall. The country music community rallied around The Judds in the wake of Naomi’s death. In June, Carly Pearce invited Wynonna on stage at CMA Fest to perform a version of their classic “Why Not Me.”

Brandi Carlile is another artist that’s been extremely supportive of Wynonna in recent months. She asked Wynonna to join her at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. They did a version of “Love is Alive.”

Naomi Judd’s Legacy Lives On

The Judds have a tour planned this fall. Wynonna didn’t cancel their plans. Several female country artists will accompany her on the road and attempt to fill Naomi’s role while they celebrate her legacy. Martina McBride was scheduled to be the opener. She’ll stay on. Additionally, folks like Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town and Trisha Yearwood will join Wynonna.

The tour kicks off at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, September 30. It’ll roll though arenas through the entire month of October. It covers most of the South with stops everywhere from Alabama to Texas. There’s a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, October 28. That is sure to have plenty of special guests. Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. was added as the final date. That one is October 29. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at The Judds website.