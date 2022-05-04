Naomi Judd Fans React to CMT Tribute Special After Her Tragic Death

CMT aired a special tribute to Naomi Judd on Tuesday night, just days after the singer tragically passed away. Country music fans were heartbroken at the news, and were able to relive Judd’s biggest moments through the years during the special, “CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd.”

CMT celebrated a life well lived in the best way possible. The show gave us vintage concert footage from The Judds and slices of interviews with Naomi speaking through the years. She was a wise soul. And through her most recent interviews, she possibly offered a clue into the torment she must’ve been feeling.

She spoke to a reporter as the two were on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. “The only time I don’t feel afraid or lonely or fearful is when I’m up on that stage.”

Hours later, she and her oldest child, Wynonna, sang together on stage outside the Country Music Hall of Fame for a final time. Joined by a gospel choir, The Judds performed “Love Can Build a Bridge.” These three minutes on a misty night in Nashville, which were documented for country music fans for the ages, almost seemed like a home-going for Naomi Judd.

With her signature red hair partially pulled back, she wore a sparkly blue pantsuit with long fringe at the sleeves. It was one of her favorite concert looks.

Country Music Fans Remember Naomi Judd

The CMT special elicited all sorts of emotions from fans of Judd.

One fan wrote: “Thank you CMT. I feel terrible for Wynonna, Ashley & Naomi’s husband & grandkids. I watched the CMT awards & I thought how great they looked & they were singing at the steps of the CMHoF, which was the object since they were being inducted in a few weeks. WHO would have thought?”

One fan replied directly to the CMT Twitter post about the tribute show.

“She looked so beautiful. Proof that mental illness is hidden so well. Pray for those who suffer. Pray for their families. It’s a hellacious road for both sides.”

Of course, no CMT special on Naomi Judd would be complete without some concert footage. There was a show when Naomi spoke part of the lyrics of a song. Every ending is a new beginning. Every ending is a new beginning Amen.”

No one knew that Naomi was weeks away from taking her own life. The CMT special on Naomi Judd opened with footage of the The Judds induction into the Hall of Fame. Ricky Skaggs had the honor of introducing the supergroup, the one that produced 14 No. 1 records, with five Grammys, nine CMAs and seven ACM awards.

Wynonna described herself as both “broken and blessed.”

“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna said. “Because that’s what we do.”

The Judds had announced the two would go on tour together starting in September, with Martina McBride as a special guest.

The CMT special on Naomi Judd also provided a phone number for a suicide hotline. Then the tribute featured concert footage from 1986, with the two beautiful women singing “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).”

Naomi finally asked the packed crowd to sing along with them. And they did. Music never leaves us.