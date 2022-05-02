Naomi Judd’s Granddaughter Will Not Be Allowed to Leave Prison for The Judds’ Singer’s Funeral: Report

On Monday, a funeral service for legendary country music singer Naomi Judd is set to take place, but her granddaughter will not be in attendance. 25-year-old Grace Kelley is currently in prison and the correction facility confirmed they will not release her.

Judd passed away at 76 on Saturday, only one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, announced that their mother passed away “from mental illness.” Grace is Wynonna’s daughter who has struggled with a drug addiction that landed her in prison in 2021.

Grace is currently held at Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The center is a prison specifically for female inmates. The facility confirmed that some inmates are released for funeral services, but they decide on a case-by-case basis. Naomi Judd’s granddaughter has a review parole hearing later this year in December, but has a release date set for April 1, 2024.

Police originally arrested her in April 2020 for a probation violation stemming from a 2016 meth case. The courts sentenced her to eight years at the time. Now, her crimes will force her to miss out on her grandmother’s funeral.

This is a developing story…