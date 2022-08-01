Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports

Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”

Naomi Judd died on April 30 at 75 years old. The cause of death was suicide, reports later indicated. Naomi Judd was one half of country music duo The Judds alongside her daughter, Wynonna.

Strickland will earn “reasonable compensation” for his role as executor. He also receives payment for any expenses.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd Reunited for a Fall Tour

Before Naomi’s death, she and Wynonna Judd agreed to a fall tour to celebrate the legacy of their music. Wynonna decided to move forward with the scheduled performances. She will bring special guests to each stop on the tour to help her with the songs. Brandi Carlile is along for the ride. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde will also make appearances. Martina McBride was already scheduled as the opening act.

The run kicks off at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on September 30. It continues throughout October with a massive stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28. It concludes at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 29. To see the entire schedule and for ticket information, check out The Judds website.

The Legacy of The Judds

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just days after Naomi’s death. Many of the people involved with the reunion tour were on hand for the induction, including Brandi Carlile. Carlile performed a cover of the classic track “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the ceremony.

Carly Pearce also honored the memory of Naomi Judd at the ceremony. She included a rendition of “Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Old Days.”

A month later, CMA Fest took over downtown Nashville During Pearce’s performance at Nissan Stadium, she invited Wynnona Judd on stage for a version of “Why Not Me.” The performance will be part of the CMA Fest network television special that airs Wednesday on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The special will feature 30 performances from the festival that took place in June. It’s hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, who will also perform. There are a lot of other unique collaborations on the broadcast. Billy Ray Cyrus teams up with Bentley for “Achy Breaky Heart.” Lady A joins BRELAND. Darius Rucker joins Zac Brown Band. Elle King joins Ashley McBryde. Check out the entire performance schedule. It’s a good night to stay in.