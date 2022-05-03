Naomi Judd’s Longtime Friend Ann Wilson Recalls Her Favorite Memories With the Country Star

More dedications have come in. The latest to share their thoughts on Naomi Judd is Ann Wilson, friend and lead singer for Heart. Wilson talked with Entertainment Tonight about the passing of her friend, Naomi. The country music legend and newly inducted Hall of Famer died to the shock of many in the industry as well as fans. The 76-year-old was battling mental illness.

Wilson remembers meeting Naomi in Nashville and spending time at her home.

“A few years back, Naomi and [Wynonna] put on a lunch, like a picnic lunch on their land outside of Nashville for us, for my sister and I, and our manager and the women of our tour group and so, we all went out there and they served this beautiful catered Greek lunch out there by the lake, but Naomi wasn’t there yet,” the singer told ET.

“She came late, and we saw her in the distance driving up the hill, and her little Jeep. She got up to us and she leaped from her vehicle, and she was all decked out, in quite the cowgirl outfit, with fringe and everything, and this little red belt and her flaming hair and cowboy hat — and I just thought, ‘That woman is put together, she looks good.’ She’s just a tiny — she was a tiny thing, so she looked like a doll, and I just remember seeing that out in nature and thinking how beautiful that was. [And] she just was so beautiful.”

There has been an outpouring of messages from like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood to Tim McGraw and more. The entirety of the country music world has come together to celebrate and honor the late singer and it has been nice to see during such a difficult time.

Naomi Judd’s Friend Ann Wilson Says the Late Singer was a ‘Really Strong Person’

One of the best messages from her interview with the outlet had to be when she talked about Judd’s character. Naomi Judd was, to Ann Wilson, a strong person. That is especially kind to say about the late singer in the wake of the news that she committed suicide.

“I think she was a really strong person — just somebody who came from hard times and then pulled herself up and made it happen, and made it happen for her two extremely beautiful, talented daughters,” she said later in the interview. “She didn’t leave [Wynonna] home, she took her out on the road, because she spotted something, and she used her leverage to help Wy develop her own talent. What better gift can a mother give to a daughter than help her just blossom like that?”

The country music world and beyond have mourned the loss of Naomi Judd and Ann Wilson’s words are a great way to remember the singer.