Naomi Judd, Member of Grammy Winning The Judds, Dies at 76

Naomi Judd of the iconic country music duo, The Judds, died at the age of 76. Naomi was also the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd. On Saturday, the daughters announced the tragic death of their talented and loving mother.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said.

The Judd sisters continued, “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

No other details were included in the statement.

The sudden loss of Naomi Judd was preceded by the induction of The Judds into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. At the same time, the duo announced that their arena tour would begin in the fall. This would have been the first time that Naomi and Wynonna performed together in over a decade.

Outsider extends its condolences to the Judd family and Naomi’s loved ones.

This is a developing story.

The Judds Legendary Start in Country Music

The Kentucky-native duo’s climb to fame began in 1964 when Naomi gave birth to her first daughter and fellow songstress, Wynonna, missing her high school graduation. Despite the family’s tough start, they soon found refuge in music, and in 1983 they released “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” which reached the Top 20 on country music charts.

Soon after, The Judds appeared on the center stage with another hit single, “Mama He’s Crazy,” which later won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal by a Duo or Group. Sadly, the mother-daughter duo’s rise to fame came to a grinding halt in the early 90s when Naomi found out she had Hepatitis C. Wynonna then pursued a successful solo career.

Then, more than a decade after their previous tour, the 2010 Last Encore Tour, The Judds reunited to give an unforgettable performance of their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” during the 2022 CMT Awards.

Country Music Community Responds After Daughters Break News That Naomi Judd Has Died

Since breaking the news that Naomi Judd has died, fans and fellow country music performers have reached out with their own messages about how the Kentucky singer has affected their lives. For some, like Cody Allen, her sultry, twangy voice over the radio soothed the soul. For others, like Marren Morris, she provided a sense of inspiration for their own careers.

“My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76,” Alan wrote on Twitter. “She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago.”

My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 pic.twitter.com/mRYJHUjTc8 — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) April 30, 2022

Likewise, Marren Morris wrote, “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago.”