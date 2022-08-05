Nashville Mainstay Emily Nenni Announces Normaltown Records Debut with New Single ‘On the Ranch’

If you’ve frequented Robert’s Western World or Santa’s Pub in Nashville, you’ve probably heard Emily Nenni live. She’s been a mainstay at both venues for years. If you haven’t heard of her but love country music, you’re going to want to check her out. Today, Nenni announced her label debut with a brand-new single. “On the Ranch” is our first look at her upcoming Normaltown/ New West Records release and the project’s title track. Check it out below.

Emily Nenni co-penned nine of the ten tracks on the album with her producer and frequent collaborator Mike Eli who also plays guitar for Chris Stapleton. They wrote a good portion of the record on a ranch in Colorado in mid-2020. “I’d been working at a restaurant for a few months in mid-2020, and like a lot of people, I just wanted to run away,” Nenni said of her relocation. “I was fortunate enough to know a COVID-safe place to escape to – Mike’s wife was wrangling at a ranch in Colorado and we relocated with the intention of writing the rest of the record.”

Emily Nenni and Mike Eli spent their days on the front porch of the ranch house playing guitar and writing songs. Seeing the ranch life firsthand and being in a house full of “wrangling women” gave Nenni the inspiration she needed for the record. With the title track, she relays the story of her time in Colorado.

The song’s lighthearted lyrics and honky tonk arrangement showcase Emily Nenni’s vocal delivery perfectly.

Emily Nenni Isn’t New to Country Music

Born and raised in California’s Bay Area, Emily Nenni heard the call of Music City shortly after high school. She left Columbia College and moved across the country without knowing a soul in Nashville. Nenni knew that she wanted to make country music and figured Nashville was the place to start. For years, she built her chops on the stages of Santa’s Pub and Robert’s. There, she learned to lead a band and found her honky tonk sound.

In 2017, Emily Nenni released her debut LP Hell of a Woman followed by a collaborative EP with Teddy and the Rough Riders titled I Owe You Nothin’. Most recently, Nenni released her Long Game EP in 2020. That project’s title track garnered over 1 million streams and brought her critical acclaim.

"Long Game"

In a statement, Emily Nenni briefly discussed her love for country music. “What I love about country is the songs can be very honest and vulnerable, yet they’re beautiful enough to make you cry,” she opined. About her sound, Nenni said, “My music is sweet and sad, but I don’t take myself too seriously. It’s old-school honky tonk with a slightly different flavor.”

On the Ranch Tracklist and Pre-Order Info

Emily Nenni’s label debut On the Ranch hits shelves and streaming services on November 4th. It will be available in all music retailers on CD and standard black vinyl. Additionally, 150 Smoky Clear Color Vinyl pressings will be available through Vinyl Me, Please. A limited run of 800 Tan and Gold Marble vinyls will be available at independent retailers and through Normaltown/New West Records. You can pre-order your copy today.

