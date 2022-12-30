Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Announces Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Collaborations

Nashville has become a destination city for its New Year’s Eve Bash, and the upcoming one is stacking the line-up. On Thursday (Dec. 29), CBS unveiled an assortment of over 50 performances, with a few all-star team-ups too.

The upcoming NYE event will unite a variety of artists such as host Jimmie Allen and rapper Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini with Wynonna Judd, and Sheryl Crow with Ashley McBryde. Also set to perform are Steve Miller joined by King Calaway, Thomas Rhett accompanied by Riley Green, and Zac Brown Band collaborating with the War and Treaty.

The songs for the upcoming collaborations have yet to be announced, reports Taste of Country. However, Flo Rida and Allen recently dropped their single “No Bad Days” in December. Furthermore, King Calaway has joined forces with the Steve Miller Band to create a piece titled “I’m Feelin’ Good,” and Thomas Rhett together with Riley Green harmonize on their track, named “Half of Me.”

Hosts Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will lead the festivities at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The night will also feature performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Brooks & Dunn. Kane Brown, Luke Bryan Little Big Town Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson are also set to appear.

Hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King hype up the Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited. [I] started looking forward to it right then,” Jimmie Allen said in a press release. “I was part of the show last year as a performer. Being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. To do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware. Primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate. We get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” Elle King added. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year. I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

Most of the performances are pre-taped for the special. However, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, and Zac Brown Band will perform live in person on the big night. This will be during the free Jack Daniel’s sponsored, New Year’s Eve concert at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, Tennessee.

The special will air in two different time zones, with Cody Alan from CMT and Lonnie Quinn from WCBS joining forces at New York City’s Times Square to celebrate the arrival of midnight on the East Coast. To commemorate those who observe the Central time zone, a special Music Note Drop is scheduled for 12:00am.