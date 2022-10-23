nashville-restaurant-unveils-new-mural-honoring-dolly-parton

Dolly Parton is so much more than a country music icon. She’s a walking example of humility, kindness, and, acceptance. At this point, Dolly’s greatness is the one thing that most of the population can agree on. However, nobody loves Parton more than those who live in her home state of Tennessee. Go to just about any sizeable downtown area in the Volunteer State and you’re likely to find some nod to her. In some cities, you’ll find massive murals depicting her smiling face and golden locks.

The thing is, Dolly Parton doesn’t like to be put on a pedestal. So, much like the statue on the capitol lawn and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Parton doesn’t say much about these portraits. That’s what makes the mural of her likeness that debuted in Nashville last week so special. WKRN reports that this is the only mural endorsed by Dolly.

The Dolly Parton Mural on Broadway

The mural features Dolly Parton’s smiling face. In this image, artist Mackenzie Moore swapped Parton’s trademark blonde locks for something a little more colorful. Strands of rainbow-colored hair make up Dolly’s ‘do. She’s surrounded by flowers, butterflies, and wisdom. Which, if we’re all honest, is kind of how we see her anyway. A banner waving under Parton’s smiling face reads, “If you want the rainbow you’ve got to put up with the rain,” which is a timeless Dolly-ism

“It’s a really special project, and you don’t really get asked to do special projects like this all the time,” Moore said of the mural. “I just feel honored to have been the one who was asked to do it.

The new mural of Dolly Parton is on the side of Acme Feed & Seed on Broadway in Nashville. They unveiled the piece on Friday. You can watch the big moment below.

More on Acme’s Dolly Mural

In the video above, a spokeswoman for Acme Feed & Seed talked about their new Dolly Parton Mural. “We opened Acme with the mission to celebrate Nashville’s musical legacy, which is why we’re really excited to reveal this public art piece today. We think it does that in a really fun and unique way.”

“When we started out talking about this project, it was really important to us to have [Dolly’s] blessing on it,” she added. “So, that’s something that we’re super proud to have.”

This wasn’t just a day to celebrate an excellent new mural depicting Dolly Parton. It was also a chance for those in attendance to open their wallets to one of Parton’s favorite charities: her Imagination Library. Everyone there had a card containing a QR code that would take them to the donation page for the Imagination Library. According to the IL representative for Middle Tennessee, those who donate to the foundation can select where their money goes.

You don’t have to attend the unveiling of a mural to donate, though. Just head to the Imagination Library website and donate. You’re even able to select where your money goes. As a result, you can help kids in your area or across the globe get free, high-quality, age-appropriate books.