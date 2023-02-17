Nashville Soccer Club Honors Johnny Cash With New ‘Man in Black’ Kit [Photos]

In honor of the late, great Johnny Cash, Nashville Soccer Club unveiled its brand-new Man in Black Kit on Feb. 17. The all-black jersey is embellished by dark graphite and iron metallic accents, including a jocktag (tag at the bottom of jersey) of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back-of-the-neck, the Nashville SC crest, and more.

The new kit was created in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music. Of course, Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer in February 2020.

Johnny Cash’s autograph is featured on the back-of-the-neck (photo courtesy of Nashville SC),

“Nashville meant so much to my father. Both as a historical music community and a welcoming home,” says Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash. “Connecting the Cash legacy to Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer, and the joy it’s bringing to Nashville residents, would have made him proud. I’m delighted to see the Man in Black celebrated alongside the Boys in Gold.”

The jocktag (tag at the bottom of jersey) features Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison (photo courtesy of Nashville SC).

Nashville SC: Men in Black

On Feb. 18, Nashville fans have the opportunity to see and purchase the Man in Black Kit at a public event at the Walk of Fame Park (across from the Country Music Hall of Fame). The festival-like celebration will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. CT with a DJ, player appearances, photo ops, and more.

Nashville SC will don the Man in Black Kit for the very first time on Feb. 25 as it hosts New York City FC. Accordingly, the match will honor the collaboration with a special “Man In Black” match at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Following its debut, the Man in Black Kit will be featured throughout the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons. In addition, the new kit is available for fans to purchase.

John Carter Cash (left) with Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar (photo courtesy of Nashville SC).

“From the first day we started Nashville Soccer Club, we talked a lot about being ‘uniquely Nashville,’” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “This city is steeped in music history and Icons of that industry. None more so than the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash. From our opening match on Feb. 29, 2020, when our supporters, The Backline, unveiled a tifo with that famous Johnny Cash image, there has clearly been a strong connection between both The Cash Family and the NSC family. I don’t think there can be a greater tribute to Johnny’s place in music history or Nashville than to have a team full of Men in Black take the field on behalf of Nashville SC.”