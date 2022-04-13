Nashville’s AMERICANAFEST 2022 Reveals 89 Performers: Molly Tuttle, James McMurtry, Town Mountain & More

One of the best weeks to be in Nashville is during AMERICANAFEST, which routinely draws more than 200 of the world’s best roots musicians to Music City. And for the 22nd year, AMERICANAFEST is living up to the hype.

At a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville

More than 200 roots/folk/Americana acts will perform

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

More than 125 additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks

Festival passes are on sale now

The Best of AMERICANAFEST

The Americana Music Association announced its first round of performers—89 of them—for the five-day festival on September 13-17. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes: Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Miko Marks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rissi Palmer, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Shemekia Copeland, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, and more. In addition, more than 125 acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year’s festival showcased 240 acts performing across multiple Music City venues, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, The Station Inn, and more. Additionally, the destination event also features industry conferences, panels, and workshops.

Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium.

AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public. Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale. As a matter of fact, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.

First showcases for #AMERICANAFEST 2022 are announced! Dozens—w/ 125 more to come—of the biggest names and up-and-comers in Americana today will be coming to Nashville, Sept. 13-17.



For more info and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it lasts: https://t.co/o3S2WWQ0nO pic.twitter.com/8Rue2xqt8M — Americana Music Association (@AmericanaFest) April 13, 2022

AMERICANAFEST Lineup

Aaron Raitiere

The Abrams

The Accidentals

Ali McGuirk

Alisa Amador

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Amy Speace

Andy McKee

Asleep at the Wheel

The Ballroom Thieves

Bella White

Bette Smith

Black Opry Revue

Blue Dogs

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bowen Young

Brennen Leigh

Brit Taylor

Bruce Molsky

Buffalo Nichols

Caroline Spence

Charles Wesley Godwin

Christie Lenée

Cory Branan

Dan Rodriguez

Dead Horses

The Deslondes

Digging Roots

Drayton Farley

Emily Kinney

Gaby Moreno

The Heavy Heavy

Henry Wagons

Jake Blount

James McMurtry

Jamie Lin Wilson

JD Clayton

Jedd Hughes

The Jerry Douglas Band

Jesse Daniel

Jessica Willis Fisher

Jim Lauderdale

Lineup Continued