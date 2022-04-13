Nashville’s AMERICANAFEST 2022 Reveals 89 Performers: Molly Tuttle, James McMurtry, Town Mountain & More

One of the best weeks to be in Nashville is during AMERICANAFEST, which routinely draws more than 200 of the world’s best roots musicians to Music City. And for the 22nd year, AMERICANAFEST is living up to the hype.
At a Glance
- AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville
- More than 200 roots/folk/Americana acts will perform
- Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival
- More than 125 additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks
- Festival passes are on sale now
The Best of AMERICANAFEST
The Americana Music Association announced its first round of performers—89 of them—for the five-day festival on September 13-17. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes: Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Miko Marks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rissi Palmer, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Shemekia Copeland, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, and more. In addition, more than 125 acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Last year’s festival showcased 240 acts performing across multiple Music City venues, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, The Station Inn, and more. Additionally, the destination event also features industry conferences, panels, and workshops.
Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium.
AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public. Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale. As a matter of fact, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.
First showcases for #AMERICANAFEST 2022 are announced! Dozens—w/ 125 more to come—of the biggest names and up-and-comers in Americana today will be coming to Nashville, Sept. 13-17.— Americana Music Association (@AmericanaFest) April 13, 2022
For more info and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it lasts: https://t.co/o3S2WWQ0nO pic.twitter.com/8Rue2xqt8M
AMERICANAFEST Lineup
- Aaron Raitiere
- The Abrams
- The Accidentals
- Ali McGuirk
- Alisa Amador
- Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
- Amy Speace
- Andy McKee
- Asleep at the Wheel
- The Ballroom Thieves
- Bella White
- Bette Smith
- Black Opry Revue
- Blue Dogs
- The Bones of J.R. Jones
- Bowen Young
- Brennen Leigh
- Brit Taylor
- Bruce Molsky
- Buffalo Nichols
- Caroline Spence
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Christie Lenée
- Cory Branan
- Dan Rodriguez
- Dead Horses
- The Deslondes
- Digging Roots
- Drayton Farley
- Emily Kinney
- Gaby Moreno
- The Heavy Heavy
- Henry Wagons
- Jake Blount
- James McMurtry
- Jamie Lin Wilson
- JD Clayton
- Jedd Hughes
- The Jerry Douglas Band
- Jesse Daniel
- Jessica Willis Fisher
- Jim Lauderdale
Lineup Continued
- Joe Purdy
- John Fullbright
- Jonny Morgan
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Kaia Kater
- Kaitlin Butts
- Kayla Ray
- Kelly Willis
- Kiely Connell
- Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
- Lindsay Lou
- Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase
- LULLANAS
- Melissa Carper
- Michaela Anne
- Mike Compton
- Miko Marks
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- My Politic
- Myron Elkins
- Nat Myers
- Nathan Graham
- Oshima Brothers
- The Pine Hearts
- Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Rachel Brooke
- Rainbow Girls
- Rascal Martinez
- Rissi Palmer
- River Whyless
- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
- Shemekia Copeland
- Sister Sadie
- Sunny Sweeney
- Sunny War
- The Sweet Lillies
- Tall Heights
- Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz
- Theo Lawrence
- Tim Baker
- Town Mountain
- Tray Wellington Band
- Troubadour Blue
- Watkins Family Hour
- The Wilder Blue
- William Prince
- Willie Watson