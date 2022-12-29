Nashville’s Big Bash New Year’s Eve Celebration to Donate Some Proceeds to Local Food Bank

With New Year’s Eve rapidly approaching, Music City is busy preparing for one of its biggest celebrations of the year: Nashville’s Big New Year’s Bash. The colossal party has everything a reveler could want – concerts from major artists, a visit from the mayor, fireworks, and a ball drop rivaling that of Times Square. Best of all, entry to the jaw-dropping show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is completely free of charge.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the event won’t generate a penny. On the contrary, Nashville expects its New Year’s Eve Bash to generate as much as $30 million in direct visitor spending from its 200,000 attendees. “There’s going to be a lot of people in town,” Deanna Ivey, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, told News Channel 5. “We’re expecting a big crowd.”

The main goal of the NYE Bash is to give Nashville locals and visitors alike an unforgettable night, but organizers hope to use the massive success of the event to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee as well.

“This has definitely been the busiest time of year for us,” said Ashley Lewis of Second Harvest, who’s been doing her best to collect as much food as possible for those in need.

Nashville’s Big Bash to Encourage Donations, Give Portion of T-Shirt Sales to Food Bank

Sadly, this year has been a particularly tough one for Middle Tennessee, with the severe weather and economic difficulties making the holidays especially busy for the food bank. “This is a hard time for a lot of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” Lewis explained.

To help their neighbors, Nashville’s Big Bash is collecting online donations for the food bank. There will also be QR codes throughout the event inviting attendees to make donations. Though there won’t be any food collection bins on-site, Big Bash will donate $1 from each sale of event t-shirts to Second Harvest.

“One dollar for every T-shirt sold is going back to Second Harvest. So one dollar provides four meals to our neighbors facing hunger,” Lewis said. “We can really make that dollar stretch by getting donations from our community and our corporate sponsors. It’s a really great way to end the year by giving back to your Middle Tennessee neighbors.”

With the donations from Nashville’s Big Bash, organizers hope to keep Second Harvest’s warehouse stocked for weeks to come. “It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Ivey said.

Second Harvest won’t be the only charitable organization to benefit from Nashville’s Big Bash, either. The Nashville CVC is also partnering with Care Kitchen Outreach. “We give the leftover prepared catering to them and then they give it to other charitable organizations,” Ivey said.