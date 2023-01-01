Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record

Music City hosted a New Year’s Eve Big Bash to ring in 2023 with tons of great acts, and they brought in record-breaking attendance numbers for the celebration. Nashville, Tennessee’s official Twitter page recently shared how many people attended the Big Bash.

The numbers came in at around 210,000 people at Nashville’s Big Bash. For comparison, Times Square’s attendance can get up to 460,000 people. But, for Nashville, those are big numbers.

Happy New Year, from Music City! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/w5tD9HVYAa — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) January 1, 2023

The five-hour show was also televised on CBS last night, Dec. 31. This was Big Bash’s second year, and Nashville went all out with heavyweight country performances.

Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith co-hosted the show. There were 19 performers in total, with the likes of Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, and so many more taking the stage.

Nashville’s Big Bash Donates a Portion of Revenue to Charity

Nashville’s Big Bash isn’t all fireworks and country music, though. It’s also out to do some good. Even though the event was free of charge, it still generated some revenue, and a portion of that is going to charity.

The city expected Big Bash to generate $30 million in individual spending from the 210,000 people who attended. A portion of that is going to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“This has definitely been the busiest time of year for us,” said Ashley Lewis of Second Harvest. The organization has been hard at work collecting donations year-round, but especially now as we move firmly into a rough winter.

“This is a hard time for a lot of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” said Lewis. Extreme weather and economic fluctuations in the city have made things exceptionally difficult in Nashville for those in need. Second Harvest is working around the clock to make sure people are fed and safe.

Nashville’s Big Bash collected online donations for Second Harvest. The event posted QR codes around the venue inviting attendees to donate. Additionally, $1 from every t-shirt sale went directly to Second Harvest.

“One dollar for every T-shirt sold is going back to Second Harvest. So one dollar provides four meals to our neighbors facing hunger,” Lewis said. “We can really make that dollar stretch by getting donations from our community and our corporate sponsors. It’s a really great way to end the year by giving back to your Middle Tennessee neighbors.”

Nashville Gives Back to Its Community While Also Celebrating the New Year

Hopefully, these donations will keep the Second Harvest warehouse stocked for a while. In addition to Second Harvest, the city is also partnering with Care Kitchen Outreach.

“We give the leftover prepared catering to them and then they give it to other charitable organizations,” said Deanna Ivey, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.