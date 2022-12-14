Nashville’s Star-Studded ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Lineup Revealed

Nashville will be living up to its Music City moniker as it closes out 2022 and rings in 2023 during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The five-hour celebration, which will air live on CBS, will feature dozens of performances from some of country music’s biggest names—as well as a few cross-genre stars.

Newly announced performers include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and more. Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band.

Hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Rachel Smith, the five-hour broadcast will air live on CBS on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT. In addition, the show will stream live on Paramount+, as well as be available on demand.

More Than 50 Performances

The five-hour broadcast will feature a hit parade of more than 50 back-to-back performances and cross multiple time zones, live from the destination home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight. And then Music City will keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city’s renowned Music Note Drop.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, including collaborations and set list.

