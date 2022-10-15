Neal McCoy Starts Hilarious ‘Rumor’ About Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement

Country star Blake Shelton recently shared next season of The Voice will be his last. Neal McCoy started a funny rumor about who will be Shelton’s replacement judge on the show.

Neal McCoy, a popular country singer, took to Facebook to share a rumor he heard.

“News Alert: Rumor has it that Blake Shelton has reached out to Neal McCoy about filling the empty Judge’s chair on the Voice when he steps down!!! Disclaimer: So far it is only a rumor,,,,,,(started by me),” he joked.

While everyone found it hilarious, many still commented that McCoy would be a great fit for the show.

“I was actually going to suggest that. He would be FANTASTIC on the Voice. He is such a great entertainer,” one fan wrote. Another person agreed, commenting: “You would be fantastic. I was thinking about no longer watching the show once Blake is gone but with you there I will be glad to keep on tuning in. Good man and super country artist.”

So, who knows? With everyone on board, maybe McCoy could do some convincing for another season.

‘The Voice’ Star Shares Next Season Will Be His Last

Shelton shared a statement on Twitter announcing his departure.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these last 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

He continued: “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices,’ who come on and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”

He shared the statement along with a caption thanking the show.

Blake Shelton’s Final Season of ‘The Voice’ Co-Judges Revealed

Along with the news of Shelton’s departure came the full cast of judges for the season, and it’s exciting.

Along with Shelton, judges will be: One Direction alum and singer/songwriter Niall Horan, American Idol winner and singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson, and popular rapper Chance the Rapper.

The next season will be sad knowing Blake is leaving, but the judges will make for an amazing season.