New Details Emerge About Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney & Wife Tiffany’s Divorce

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney and his estranged wife, Tiffany, are finally headed to a divorce settlement conference following more allegations of infidelity.

The couple has been embroiled in a contemptuous court battle since Joe Don filed for divorce in January 2021. While he cited irreconcilable differences on the paperwork, both parties have since claimed the other is actually to blame.

During the proceedings, Jon Don and Tiffany have filed hundreds of documents and each has admitted to adultery. But Tiffany holds firm that her ex’s “habitual alcoholism and drug use” is ultimately what caused their marriage to crumble.

In October, Joe Don fired back saying Tiffany had an affair with her personal trainer while the couple was together. And that relationship caused a permanent rift. Tiffany once again admitted to the accusation, but she said that she only started the fling after the musician “had fully withdrawn from their marital relationship due, [among other things], to habitual alcoholism and drug use.”

“[Tiffany] has always been totally honest about her adultery in this matter, as opposed to [Joe Don], who has repeatedly lied under oath about his own adultery and drug abuse,” reads court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Joe Don and Tiffany Rooney Set to Meet For Settlement Conference in March

Tiffany also reiterated that Joe Don’s addictions led to the breakup. And those problems came to a head in 2021 when her husband was arrested and later for a DUI.

The documents add that Joe Don checked into a luxury rehabilitation center in Utah. And he spent $315,800 on a four-month stay. Tiffany claimed that he never told her where he was going. He also didn’t he give her a chance to suggest that he find a less expensive program.

Tiffany then alleged that her estranged husband carried out an affair with another patient at the center, which called “into question his dedication to the program.”

Joe Don responded two days later and denied any “habitual drunkenness and abuse of narcotic drugs.” But he did admit that he used cocaine “on a few occasions.”

The musician did say that he “suffers from alcohol use disorder for which he has received treatment.” But he stopped drinking from May to September of 2020, and his relationship continued to worsen. And he denied that he could have found a more affordable rehab option “that would have benefitted [his] recovery in the same manner.”

While the couple will meet for their settlement conference in March, Tiffany noted in advance that she wants alimony in futuro because Joe Don Rooney may have one final tour with Rascal Flatts. Per the documents, his former bandmates Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus testified that “they would be open to touring as a band if [Joe Don] would agree.”

However, Joe Don “vehemently denies that the band has any plans to reunite.”