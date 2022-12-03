New Johnny Cash Movie to Hit Theaters Next Week: Watch the Trailer

Back in August, we learned that a new inspirational documentary about one of the biggest names in country music was on the way. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will tell the story of how Cash hit rock bottom, rediscovered his faith, and turned his life around. The long-awaited premiere of the film is right around the corner.

Johnny Cash’s estate took to Twitter earlier today to announce the upcoming premiere. Redemption of an American Icon hits theaters through Fathom Events on December 5th and will run until December 7th. About the film, Cash’s estate said, “A voice unforgettable. A faith unshakeable. Experience the untold story of how the Man in Black saw the light,” in the tweet. They also shared the official trailer for the documentary. Check it out below.

The trailer features a couple of quotes that truly stand out. In one clip we see classic shock rocker Alice Cooper talking about the Man in Black. “There was not one person that didn’t respect Johnny Cash,” he says emphatically. Hearing Cooper talk about Cash like that just proves how far outside of country music his influence traveled. However, the most pertinent quote in the trailer comes from the man himself. An interviewer asks him if he has any regrets about the things he had done. Cash replies, “I forgave myself. When God forgave me I figured I better do it, too.”

To get more information on screening times, locations, and tickets for Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon head to the Fathom Events website.

What to Expect from Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

The new documentary film will focus on the period of time surrounding the making of Johnny Cash’s 1971 album The Man in Black. During this pivotal time, Johnny was nearing rock bottom as his drug addiction raged out of control. His life was off the rails and he was fighting depression. At his lowest point, he found redemption and purpose in his life through a renewal of his faith. At the same time, June Carter added some stability to his life.

The documentary will feature interviews with stars who knew and worked with Johnny Cash. John Carter Cash, Joanne Cash-Yates, Marty Stuart, Alice Cooper, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Franklin Graham, and many more will share their thoughts and stories about the late country legend.

The heart of the movie, though, is made up of never-before-heard archival tapes. John Carter Cash, the only son of Johnny and June, provided the material for the film.

“I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he’d be most excited about this one,” John Carter Cash said about Johnny Cash: Redemption of an American Icon.