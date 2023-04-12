New Kenny Rogers Album, ‘Life Is Like a Song,’ to Be Released on June 2 [Listen to 2 Tracks Now]

The music-loving world lost Kenny Rogers, 81, on March 20, 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame member “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” noted his family in a statement. Now, three years after his death, fans can rejoice knowing a new album of unreleased material is on the way.

On June 2, Universal Music will release Life Is Like a Song. The 10-song offering (12 in digital format) was curated and executive produced by Kenny’s widow, Wanda Rogers. The album features a mix of original material, remixed material, and covers, including Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” and Lionel Richie’s “Goodbye.” The album also features Kenny teaming with Dolly Parton on “Tell Me That You Love Me” and Jamie O’Neal on “Straight Into Love.”

“I think the record is fabulous, and it is going to make Kenny so proud,” said Wanda Rogers. “These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love ‘for the feelings a song can make’ for a person. He would often say that he wanted his songs to be ‘what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear.’ I think there are a lot of those moments on this album.”

Two of the album’s new tracks are available now: a cover of The Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Rain” and album opener “Love Is a Drug.”

‘Catchin’ Grasshoppers’

The centerpiece of the album is the new track, “Catchin’ Grasshoppers.” It is a deeply personal ode to Kenny’s twin sons, Justin and Jordan. Written by Laura McCall Torno and Earl Torno, the moving tune finds Rogers reveling in the quiet, precious memories made with his young children, now aged 18. Rogers sings, “Years from now I won’t remember this day / I won’t recall the field/But I’ll remember my children’s eyes / Lighting up like stars when they were five / Yes, I’ll remember / Catchin’ grasshoppers.”

“This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together,” added Wanda. “And I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another. There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith. It’s emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make.”

In his nearly six decades on the charts, Kenny Rogers sold more than 120 million albums. He recorded hit songs such as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” and more. Kenny recorded 24 No. 1 hits, 11 No. 1 albums, 25 Top 10 country albums. He won three Grammys, eight ACMs and six CMAs. Kenny was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. He received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 CMA Awards.

Kenny Rogers: ‘Life Is Like a Song’ Track List