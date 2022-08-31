‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Returns to Ring in 2023: Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and More to Appear

We’re already speeding through the latter half of 2022. And, as impossible as that seems, country music’s most popular stars are gearing up for one of Nashville’s biggest events: New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The massive party features a star-studded lineup of performers each year. In celebration of 2023, the upcoming event promises to feature big names like Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Per Deadline, CBS announced the latest installment of Nashville’s Big Bash on Wednesday, sharing some of its headlining stars. Aside from ’90s icons Brooks & Dunn, as well as the Zac Brown Band, the upcoming New Year celebration will also feature “HEARTFIRST” singer Kelsea Ballerini. Fans can also expect an appearance from Little Big Town.

Nashville’s Big Bash is set to air on CBS on Saturday, December 31st. The program will run from 8 to 10 p.m. and then from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. half an hour following. The outlet reports that the special event will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Given its massively successful ratings during its original broadcast in 2021, the news outlet is expecting this year’s airing to see just as much success. Reports state that Nashville’s Big Bash first opened up to more than 5.5 million viewers at the midnight hour.

Even more exciting, the aforementioned artists are just a fraction of those we can expect to see this year. The program’s producers plan to share more information about the event and performing artists at a later date.

Who Else Will Perform at the ‘Nashville Big Bash’?

With stars like Zac Brown Band and Brooks & Dunn headlining 2022’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, who else could we possibly expect to see performing at the annual event? Aside from Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town, have producers made any mention of any other featured artists?

As of now, the answer is no. For the moment, Deadline can only confirm the four aforementioned artists. However, don’t despair yet. By the time CBS is done putting together the New Year’s Eve celebration, the show will feature as many as 50 country music stars. Additionally, fans will get to see performances taking place in all different time zones.

That said, the main stage for the Big Bash is located in Nashville‘s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Non-headlining artists will likely feature in other locations.

After the string of star-studded performances and the midnight countdown, the Nashville Big Bash will conclude with the Nashville Music Note Drop. Fans can also expect to see a fireworks show. Airing on CBS, the hit special will be produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington. The duo is working in partnership with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.