New ‘Yellowstone’ Addition Lainey Wilson Reveals Jam-Packed July Show Dates with Morgan Wallen, Others

Lainey Wilson is not only busy being on “Yellowstone,” she’s also jam-packing her July with shows. It looks like filming the hit Western series isn’t cutting into Wilson’s first passion: music. She has a busy July coming up, and posted on Instagram to share the news of festivals, shows, and who she’ll be joining this month.

“This month,” she began on an Instagram post. “More festivals and then a few shows with [Morgan Wallen] and [Tracy Lawrence] before we kick off [Jon Pardi’s] #AintAlwaysTheCowboy tour! My girl [Hailey Whitters] will be out with me on those dates so you know we’re gunna have a good time!” Check out the dates below to see if Lainey Wilson will be in your area this month.

7/1 – Nashville, TN (Grand Ole Opry)

7/2 – Hays, KS (Wild West Festival)

7/3 – Greeley, CO (Greeley Independence Stampede)

7/4 – Taos, NM (Taos’ Hometown Fourth of July Celebration!)

7/7 – Saratoga Springs, NY (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) *with Morgan Wallen [SOLD OUT]

7/8 – Syracuse, NY (St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview) *with Morgan Wallen [SOLD OUT]

7/9 – Mineral Wells, WV (West Virginia Motor Speedway) *with Tracy Lawrence

7/14 – Irving, TX (Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/15 – Belton, TX (Bell County Expo Center) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/16 – Oklahoma City, OK (The Zoo Amphitheatre) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/17 – Whitefish, MT (Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival)

7/22 – Sacramento, CA (Golden 1 Center) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/23 – Bend, OR (Hayden Homes Amphitheatre) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/24 – Airway Heights, WA (Northern Quest Casino & Resort) *with Jon Pardi, Hailey Whitters

7/30 – Maquoketa, IA (Jackson County Fairgrounds) *with Cole Swindell

7/31 – Arnolds Park, IA (Captain’s Getaway)

‘Yellowstone’ New Addition Praises Leading Actor Kelly Reilly

Lainey Wilson is a new addition to the “Yellowstone” cast, but she’s already gotten to work with straight-up legend Kelly Reilly. And, unsurprisingly, Wilson has nothing but kind words for her new co-star.

“She’s actually one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Wilson admitted. “Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you.”

Wilson is playing the part of Abby, a role Taylor Sheridan wrote specifically for her. She’s been featured on the show before in a performance capacity, but this is the first time she’ll be portraying a character in the series. “She [Kelly Reilly] told me, ‘I was hoping you’d be my first friend on the show,’” Wilson continued.

Hopefully, we’ll see Abby become a friend to Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton; we all know Beth could use a friend, as she doesn’t really seem to have any. No one is quite a match for her, so we’re hoping Abby is as fiery and fierce as Beth and can at least keep up with her.