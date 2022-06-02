Nikki Lane Announces New Album ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Coming September 23rd

Some call Nikki Lane the Queen of Outlaw Country. Titles like “King” and “Queen” get tossed around pretty often in country music, but this one seems fitting. Few artists embody the independence at the heart of Outlaw Country like Lane. Additionally, her unique vocal delivery and sharp songwriting combine to create a sound that straddles the line between vintage and modern.

It has been five years since Nikki Lane released her third studio album, Highway Queen. The record garnered praise from critics and fans alike. While the album is one that doesn’t get old upon repeated listening, it left fans craving more music from the South Carolina native. Today, we learned that the wait for a new album is almost over.

“Denim & Diamonds” Cover Art via New West Records

This morning, Nikki Lane announced her fourth studio album Denim & Diamonds. The record will drop on September 23rd via New West Records. If you’ve been waiting impatiently for new music from Nikki, she also dropped the lead single from Denim & Diamonds today. Check out the music video for “First High” below.

Nikki Lane Brings a New Sound to Denim & Diamonds

The press release states that Denim & Diamonds will be a departure in sound for Nikki Lane. The record will contain her most rock & roll influenced tracks to date. However, her country music roots are still on full display in her songwriting and vocal delivery. “First High” is just a taste of the seamless blend of rock and outlaw country that Lane is bringing with the new album.

The personnel on Denim & Diamonds shows the origin of Nikki Lane’s revamped sound. Queens of the Stone Age guitarist and vocalist Josh Homme produced the record. Homme also played guitar, bass, drums, and other percussion. Additionally, QOTSA members added to the sonic landscape of the album. Alain Johannes played guitar, Dean Fertita manned the organ, and Michael Shuman played bass. Also, Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux played drums on the album.

Pre-Order Denim & Diamonds Today

Denim & Diamonds will be available on all streaming platforms, on CD, and on standard black vinyl everywhere you buy music.

Additionally, a few special editions of the record will be available through different retailers. Vinyl Me Please will offer 1,000 numbered Seaglass Blue vinyl editions. Rough Trade will have 300 Coke Bottle Clear copies of the record. 500 Opaque Red copies of Denim & Diamonds will be available through the Magnolia Record Club. However, New West Records has the best package. They’re offering 1,000 Blue and Gray Marble vinyl editions with deluxe die-cut packaging which will be autographed by Nikki Lane. You can pre-order your copy here.

Denim & Diamonds Tracklist