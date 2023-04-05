Nikki Lane Releases Empowering DIY Music Video for ‘Denim & Diamonds’

Nikki Lane released her fourth studio album Denim & Diamonds last September. The record marked a change in sound for Lane. She shed her vintage-tinged Outlaw Country sound to create a straightforward rock and roll album. However, the defiant attitude that permeated her previous releases was still fully intact. In fact, the Josh Homme-produced record allowed her to crank that defiance up to 11.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

There are few songs on the album in which that is more evident than the title track. It’s an anthem for independent women everywhere who prefer to buy their own damn denim and diamonds. With the new music video, Nikki Lane leans heavily into the empowering spirit of the song.

Nikki Lane Discusses the ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Video

In an interview with People, Lane explained that she took a DIY approach when making the video. “We were able to make the music video in one day here in Los Angeles in a little studio where they’ve made a bunch of rooms look like 70s households,” she explained. “To come up with all of those different vignettes and bring all of my girlfriends into the scene for the video was really fun.”

Nikki Lane’s boyfriend Wade Crescent co-directed the video with Chase Manhattan. In the video, Lane appears as a 70s star who inspires a series of young women through TV appearances. The “Highway Queen” singer noted that Crescent also helped create the video’s concept.

“We had been talking about the principal of this video being female empowerment, and my partner had heard my manager and me going over how we would shoot, and he pitched, ‘What about all the young Nikkis? All the young girls that look up to Nikki? What if we went at that approach?”

Lane decided to cast young women she knew as the “young Nikkis” in the video. The youngest girl in the video is Lane’s manager’s daughter Gia. One of the teens in a later scene is Camille Homme, daughter of guitarist and producer Josh Homme.

Lane also acted as the video’s chief stylist. She picked her outfits as well as those the other ladies wore for the video. “I’ve always been really proud of the fact that I have a diverse style in the sense that I can open up for country bands, I can open up for rock bands, and I’ve got the clothes to play all the parts while still being authentic to myself,” she said. “So, it was really fun to dig everything out.”

Lane Discusses the Inspiration for ‘Denim & Diamonds’

Last year, Nikki Lane spoke to Outsider about Denim & Diamonds. During that conversation, she talked about the title track. “I was just going through the end of a relationship and was feeling a little defiant,” she explained. “I was talking about being an entrepreneur and the things that come along with that. For me, just being my own boss is fantastic, but really it was the only way that was ever going to work for me.”