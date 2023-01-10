The George Jones Museum opened its doors in 2015. It was a four-story tribute to one of the greatest country singers to ever pick up a microphone. The museum housed artifacts from Jones’ life and career as well as a restaurant, a bar, and a venue for live music. The complex officially closed for the final time in December 2021. Now, the site will become another sports bar in downtown Nashville.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, DraftKings Sports & Social will soon take control of the former George Jones Museum. The outlet cited a sign permit filed by the company with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission. Additionally, the signage will feature the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo. However, there’s no word on how PBR will be involved with the new bar.

DraftKings Bar to Replace George Jones Museum: What to Expect?

The company hasn’t made any official announcements yet. However, we can look at their business model to get an idea of what to expect from the new establishment in the former George Jones Museum building.

According to the company’s website, Sports & Social is a sports bar and entertainment concept. Currently, the brand has 14 locations either planned or open across the United States. The bars feature full-service restaurants. However, it’s the entertainment end of the business that pulls in the most customers. Sports & Social features top-notch sports viewing and arcade-style games. This partnership with DraftKings adds traditional betting windows as well as self-betting terminals to the mix.

The building that once housed the George Jones Museum is located at 128 Second Ave. North in the heart of the tourist district. The Ardent Cos. teamed with real estate investor Jeffery Welk to purchase the building for $28.5 million in July of 2022. There’s no word on when the new bar will open.

The Possum’s Artifacts

When the owners of the George Jones Museum announced that they were shutting down, they offered some good news. They stated that all of the artifacts were being well taken care of. Additionally, they hinted that they weren’t giving up on honoring Jones’ legacy. “There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next,” they said in their farewell post. As of today, they haven’t shared any updates.

George Jones’ widow Nancy collected all of the artifacts for the museum exhibits. She saved his Nudie suits, guitars, and even the John Deere lawnmower he infamously rode to the liquor store. She refused to get rid of anything because she knew, deep down, that she’d put together a museum for her late husband one day. More than that, she wanted to give his fans a way to get to know the man behind the music.