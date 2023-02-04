Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Richard Sterban to Miss Grand Ole Opry Performance Due to Injury

Bad news, The Oak Ridge Boys fans. Bass singer Richard Sterban will not be joining the country music group on Saturday (February 4th) at the Grand Ole Opry.

According to the band, Sterban is under doctor’s care for his hand issues. “He is on the mend but his Doctors have advised him to stay on a rest and medication regiment for several more days!” The Oak Ridge Boys’ Twitter revealed.

An @RASterban update … he is still under Doctors care for his hand issues which has really been tough to deal with… he is on the mend but his Doctors have advised him to stay on a rest and medication regiment for several more days! Rod Fletcher from @opry will fill in tonight — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) February 4, 2023

The group then wrote they will perform three songs at the iconic venue. The songs are Y’all Come Back Saloon, Sail Away, and Elvira. Although details about the injury remain under wraps, Taste of Country reports that Sterban also missed two shows with the ground in late January. Arron Lee McCune stepped in to sing Richard’s key parts.

The Oak Ridge Boys is going to be taking a break after the Grand Ole Opry performance. The band will resume their tour on February 17th with a performance at Central National Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma.

Richard Sterban’s Grand Ole Opray Comes More Than Six Months After Bandmate Joe Bonsall Suffered from Pulmonary Embolism

Richard Sterban’s tour breaks come a little over six months after fellow bandmate, Joe Bonsall, suffered from a pulmonary embolism.

While speaking to Everything Nash, Sterban stated that Bonsall was doing well following the health emergency. “ haven’t talked to him in a few days, but he’s making progress. He’s doing well. I think it’s just a matter of time until he’ll be back performing with us, and that’s the way it should be. Joe Bonsall will sing tenor with the Oak Ridge Boys and he will be back, and hopefully as good as new.”

Rudy Gatlin filled in while Bonsall was recovering at the hospital. Sterban hinted at the time that Bonsall would be returning to the group in July 2022. “He’s gonna make an appearance. He may not be able to do the whole show yet, but he plans to be there. And, we’re excited about that.”

Bonsall took to his Twitter account that while he was not quite 100% back to his usual self, He was getting stronger every day. “I have several important Doctors appointment starting today,” he stated at the time. “Where I will learn more but overall thanks to my God, my wife, and my enormous support system I am getting there! Thank you for all the love.”

Bonsall managed to recover quickly and ended up celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary in December. He also gushed about having their 2022 Christmas shows at the Gaylord Opryland. “Nobody does Christmas like Gaylord Opryland, and our dinner shows have become a part of their tradition over the last few years!”