Old Dominion Forced to Postpone More Shows as Matthew Ramsey Continues to Recover From ATV Accident

Old Dominion had to postpone several more shows from their No Bad Vibes Tour as frontman Matthew Ramsey struggles to recover from an ATV accident.

The singer announced the sad news on Instagram on April 3. In a recorded video, he explained that his injuries are taking longer than expected to heal, and he’s still not strong enough to travel yet.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Just want to say thank you first at all for all the support and love,” he began, adding that the well-wishes are helping him “get stronger.” Then he added that he’s “still hanging out with Walker Hayes,” which is an actual walker that his bandmate Trevor Rosen nicknamed.

“I just want to say unfortunately not strong enough to make it up onto the bus yet, so we are gonna have to push Albany, New York, and Reading, Pennsylvania, and Bangor, Maine shows. We’re gonna have to reschedule those,” Ramsey shared.



“We will make it up to you,” he continued. “I’m so sorry. I know how excited you guys get for these shows and me too. It’s really tough to be sidelined right now, but we’ll see you soon. I promise.”

In the caption, Ramsey included Old Dominion’s new performance dates. The band will now visit Reading on July 26, Albany on July 27, and Bangor on July 28.



“If you have tickets for the original dates, you don’t need to do anything,” the caption continues. “Your current ticket will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to make the rescheduled shows, full refunds will be offered at the point of purchase for the next 30 days. #NoBadVibesTour.



The postponements follow an ATV accident last month that left Matthew Ramsey with three fractures in his pelvis. Because of the injuries, the band also postponed three March stops in the Florida Keys. Those dates were moved to March 22, 23, and 24 of 2024

“This tour has been such a blast so far this year,” Ramsey noted in an earlier post. “And before you know it, I’ll be back out there with no bad vibes.”