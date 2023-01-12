Old Dominion Kicks Off ‘Next Chapter’ with Four New Releases Ahead of Tour

Old Dominion is kicking off the new year—and their “next chapter”—with exciting news. Ahead of their upcoming headlining tour, the No Bad Vibes Tour, the award-winning quartet announced the release of a brand-new four-song EP, Memory Lane (Sampler). They revealed the news on Monday, January 9th in a fun Instagram post.

Old Dominion’s Instagram post features their cover art for the new EP, and also gives fans a taste of what each of the four new releases is like. CMT reports Old Dominion’s latest drop comes after sending their brand new single, “Memory Lane,” to country radio. Per the outlet, the band, consisting of Geoff Sprung, Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, and Brad Tursi, teamed up with singer-songwriter Shane McAnally to produce the brand-new project.

Following the Monday song drop, Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey said, “We’ve been working on so much new music, and the response to ‘Memory Lane’ has been so energizing that we decided we’re tired of sitting on it all. We’re so excited to share three more songs heading into the No Bad Vibes Tour and the next chapter in our journey.”

Old Dominion fans looking forward to the tour’s kickoff don’t have much longer to wait. CMT states the No Bad Vibes Tour is scheduled to begin in mid-January and covers 31 different stops in total. The band’s first show of the year takes place in Evansville, Indiana on January 19th and continues through mid-summer. Old Dominion plans to make stops in several major cities in states like New York, Florida, and Colorado.

Old Dominion Reveals How They Named Their 2023 Tour

Many bands and artists often name their tours after song or album titles, kind of like Morgan Wallen did last year for his completely sold-out Dangerous Tour. However, Old Dominion’s 2023 tour doesn’t get its name from a specific song or album but, rather, a lyric from within their hit 2021 single, “No Hard Feelings.” And you’ll never guess who suggested to them the name.

Last year, Old Dominion joined country music‘s original beach boy, Kenny Chesney, for his Here and Now Tour. While backstage one night, the boys of Old Dominion were walking alongside the “Everyone She Knows” singer when they all got to talking about the quartet’s upcoming tour.

As the story goes, Kenny Chesney suggested the name, No Bad Vibes. Though No Bad Vibes is a riff off of its original song, it’s a simple, easy-to-remember name, and speaks to the mood the boys are hoping to capture as they head out on the road.

Ramsey said previously, “At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy…hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”