Old Dominion Reveals Kenny Chesney Was the One to Name Their ‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour

You ever wonder how concert tours get their name? In the case of Old Dominion, it had everything to do with Kenny Chesney.

The country group is getting ready to tour, with the kickoff concert set for Jan. 19 in Evansville, Ind. Old Dominion dubbed the tour “No Bad Vibes.” We can dig that name. But it’s thanks to Chesney.

Here’s some background as to why Chesney even was involved. Old Dominion toured with Chesney last year on the country music superstar’s “Here and Now” trek across the country. One evening, the group members were walking with Chesney down a hallway. Chesney asked about the group’s upcoming tour. The group didn’t have it named, as yet. And according to Taste of Country, Chesney suggested “No Bad Vibes.” We’re thinking he probably loved an Old Dominion song called “No Hard Feelings.”

Old Dominion released that song in December, 2021. And it told the story of a man using “time, tequila and therapy” to get over his breakup. The song peaked at No. 14 on radio airplay and 24th on the Billboard Hot Country chart. Here’s a sampling of the lyrics:

“There was no hard feelings and no bad vibes. I can honestly say I’m happy to see the happy back in your eyes.

“You found somebody who painted your gray skies blue. Do I wish it was me? Hell yeah. Am I all the way over the pain? Not yet. But the sun keeps coming up, baby. And I’m still breathing and there’s no hard feelings.”

Tour Name Sounds Fitting for an Old Dominion Concert Tour

So it’s a fitting name for a series of concerts. After all, every entertainer wants his/her audience to be relaxed and delighted while listening to the music. It’s all about the sing-along, get-up-and-dance mood.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” Matthew Ramsey said in announcing the upcoming tour. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down at that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

Kassi Ashton, Frank Ray and Greylan James will open for Old Dominion on tour stops in the United States. Meanwhile, Ray and Shawn Austin are guests for the Canadian swing.

The “No Bad Vibes” tour ends June 30 in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Plus, Chesney goes back on tour in March. He’s got a simple name for his 19 stops. It’s called “I Go Back.”

