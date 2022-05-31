Old Dominion to Headline Nashville’s ‘Let Freedom Sing! Music City’ 4th of July Party

Independence is going to reign this 4th of July. Old Dominion is headlining the celebration in Nashville, “Let Freedom Sing!” Music City knows how to party and that’s exactly what they are going to do this summer with this 4th of July celebration. Of course, there is going to be lots of good live country music.

Old Dominion is headlining, Dr. Pepper and Amazon are two big sponsors for the event. The waterfront in Nashville is going to be bumping with all kinds of music, activities, food, and more. With an entire two days to celebrate, there’s going to be a little something for everyone.

Among other performers, is reggae artist Gramps Morgan, former The Voice contestant Cassadee Pope, and up and comer in the country music world, Levi Hummon. Everything is going to culminate in what is going to be the largest fireworks display that the city will have all year. But, that’s not all.

The fireworks show is going to be specially synchronized to a performance from the award-winning Nashville Symphony.

A family area will be set up that will include inflatables and other family-friendly activities and music. So, there’s a little something for everyone. Courtney Ross, a Senior Manager with Amazon released a statement.

“The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and to draw in visitors to our city from around the world,” Ross said. “We are delighted to contribute to the programming of this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”

When Nashville parties, the musicians are going to be out in full force. 16 different acts will take the stage throughout the two days.

Old Dominion Leads Nashville 4 of July Lineup

So, if you aren’t already convinced by this event, don’t worry. I have you covered. Between all of the musicians that will be present, something is going to catch your eye. Kelly Sutton is set to host from the main stage at First and Broadway. As well as Ascend Amphitheater. Meanwhile, a special performer will sing the national anthem.

Wendy Moten, of The Voice fame, will sing the anthem. While she didn’t win on the show, fans loved her. So, with Blake Shelton’s endorsement, she’s going to do this her own way. Doing an event like this is great. When she takes the stage, folks pay attention.

Also, part of this celebration is going to be shared on CMT for folks to watch at home. From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. the network is going to carry part of the concert, and all of the fireworks show. That’s going to be something that you won’t want to miss even if you’re sitting at home.