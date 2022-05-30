On This Day: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Iconic ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ Goes No. 1 in 1992

Here’s one for all you 90s country music fans. Billy Ray Cyrus reached No. 1 with his debut single Achy Breaky Heart this day 30 years ago.

1992 was a good year for the genre, and with his debut album Some Gave All, Cyrus broke out on the country music scene. First single out and you trigger an entire line dancing revolution and dance … that takes talent.

It is a shame how little credit Billy Ray Cyrus gets because it isn’t just Achy Breaky Heart. Of course, he has had some more recent success with Lil Nas X on Old Town Road. Still, he’s had some good ones over the years and he knows music.

This song wasn’t originally recorded by Cyrus. The Marcy Brothers got the first crack at it and released it under Don’t Tell My Heart. That was in 1991. However, it’s clear which version was the winner here.

So, let’s celebrate 30 years of Billy Ray Cyrus, achy-breaky hearts, and relish in that mullet. The dancing isn’t too bad, either.

It’s a good Memorial Day today for the country singer as he gets to celebrate this great anniversary.

Of course, this song didn’t come without its critics. There were other acts that almost recorded the song, such as the Oak Ridge Boys, and they ultimately didn’t go through with it. Also, criticism for commercializing the genre and more made folks turn away from the song.

However, we would soon get a wave of line dancing that would hold over throughout the rest of the 1990s. Besides, where would we be without great songs like this, Boot Scootin’ Boogie, and more?

Billy Ray Cyrus Hit the Scene with ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ 30 Years Ago

While he hasn’t commented on the anniversary for Achy Breaky Heart, Billy Ray Cyrus did celebrate the other day. It was just 11 days ago when the anniversary of Some Gave All came around. That first album was a tribute to America’s servicemen and women. It came out just a week before Memorial Day 1992.

Thanking all the fans and our men and women in the military… 30 years ago this album came out and still today we know freedom is never free. #somegaveall pic.twitter.com/QTbE56hlkO — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) May 19, 2022

So, if you’re out there grilling, partying, getting in the pool for the first time this year, then maybe flip on some of that debut Billy Ray. If you haven’t listened to the album in a while, it will be a fun reminder of some of the underrated tracks that were on that debut album. If anything, playing Achy Breaky Heart and Some Gave All is a must.

It’s been a good 30 years for Billy Ray Cyrus. He’s still putting out new music and making the rounds on stage whenever he can. Currently, he has a song out with Snoop Dogg and The Avila Brothers.