On This Day: Blake Shelton Is Inducted to the Grand Ole Opry in 2010

On October 23, 2010, Blake Shelton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted by Jeannie Seely and Trace Adkins. It was Adkins that invited Blake Shelton to become a member of the show that made country music famous. He did it via tweet on September 28, 2010. It was during the Country Comes Home concert, which was the first moment that music returned to the hallowed institution following devastating flooding in Nashville that year.

“Wait a minute, Blake,” Adkins said during the television special, after Shelton’s performance of “Hillbilly Bone.” “You are always on the internet tweeting your fans, now someone has sent you a message via Twitter.”

Adkins then shared the message with Blake Shelton.

“Blake Shelton, you are invited to join the Grand Ole Opry! See you on 10/23/10!” the message read.

The moment left Blake Shelton speechless.

“I know a lot of guys who want this as bad as I do,” he said. “But forget about them. This moment, hands down, is the highlight of my career.”

During the ceremony, he recalled the moment that he saw that message in September.

“After Trace Adkins invited me to join the Opry via Twitter on September 28, I went out into the parking lot and called my parents and said, ‘I’m sending a bus for you, because it’s important to me that you be here. Tonight is the pinnacle. Tonight is the Nashville dream.”

Over the 97-year history of the Grand Ole Opry, the institution has inducted 228 acts. Its’ latest addition will be Ashley McBryde, who will formally be inducted on December 10. Don Schlitz, Charlie McCoy, Jamey Johnson and Lauren Alaina were also inducted in 2022.

Blake Shelton Heads ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ in 2023

There’s new music on the way from Blake Shelton. He just released a new single, “No Body.” The track is a classic 90s throwback tune, so he embraced his trademark mullet. He says more new music will follow. And he’ll likely be playing some of that when he hits the road in 2023.

The ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour kicks off in Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on February 16. He’ll hit a lot of smaller markets on this run, including stops in Knoxville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala. and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. But he’ll also hit spots like Jacksonville and Tampa in Florida. He’ll also visit Indianapolis and Louisville on the trek, which continues into March.

He’s bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out for all dates. It wraps on March 25 at Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. Check out all of the dates on Blake Shelton’s tour and get ticket information for each at his website.