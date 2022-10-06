On This Day: Garth Brooks Is Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry in 1990

Garth Brooks is one of the most successful musicians to ever step on a stage. He has sold more records than any other country artist. He’s one of the only country artists to have a Diamond-certified album and he’s collected nine of them. Then, there are his record-setting ticket sales and worldwide tours. Additionally, Garth has a trophy case packed with ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. However, Brooks says the biggest night of his career came 32 years ago today.

On the evening of October 6, 1990, Garth Brooks became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Singer/songwriter/comedian Johnny Russell inducted him into the family. That night, Garth performed a handful of timeless tracks – “If Tomorrow Never Comes”, “Friends in Low Places”, and “The Dance” – for the Opry crowd. With songs like that on a debut album, it’s easy to see how Brooks built his massive career.

Garth Brooks became a member of the Opry a little over a year after he first stepped on the stage. Brooks made his Opry debut in June of 1989. He had released his self-titled debut album just two months before making his debut. That night, the young Oklahoma native wept tears of joy as he stood in the circle and performed songs that were destined to become classics – “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”

Garth Brooks Celebrates His Opry Anniversary

Earlier today, Garth Brooks marked his 32nd anniversary as a member of the Opry in a big way. He went on CBS Mornings to invite Ashley McBryde to join the family. After extending the invitation, Garth talked a little about what the Opry means to him. Brooks said that the Grand Ole Opry is a family and everyone has earned their spot in that family. “It’s the love they show for the Opry and respect they show for country music.”

Only on #CBSMornings, two-time Grammy-winner @garthbrooks just surprised singer-songwriter @AshleyMcBryde with an invitation to join the "longest-living family in music history," at the @opry! pic.twitter.com/c9S7A9EDfH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

“Try to remember that it is the oldest living family in music history. So, Grammys, CMAs, they’re all going to fade. This won’t. This will be until the day they put you in the ground. You will be part of the coolest show on the planet.”

Garth Shows Love for the Opry

Over the years, Garth Brooks has shown how much he loves the Grand Ole Opry. For instance, he announced his retirement from touring and recording in 2000. But, not even retirement would keep him out of the Circle, according to the Opry website. He joined Porter Wagoner, Little Jimmy Dickens, Whisperin’ Bill Anderson, and Steve Wariner in the Circle to celebrate the Opry’s 80th anniversary in 2005. In 2008, he inducted Carrie Underwood into the family.

However, Garth’s biggest show of love for hallowed institution came in 2009. He chose the Opry stage to announce that he was coming out of retirement.