On This Day: George Strait Tops the Chart With ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her’ in 1986

George Strait topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” on Aug. 2, 1986. The tune was George’s eighth No. 1 hit, following in the chart-topping footsteps of 1982’s “Fool Hearted Memory,” 1983’s “A Fire I Can’t Put Out,” 1984’s “Right or Wrong,” and 1985’s “The Chair,” among others.

“Nobody in His Right Mind” also started an impressive streak of 11 consecutive No. 1 singles for George. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

The Dean of Songs

George Strait and Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Dean Dillon will always be tethered. Of course, Dean penned a number of hits for the King of Country, including “Ocean Front Property,” “If I Know Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “She Let Herself Go,” among others.

Like the aforementioned hits, Dillon wrote “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her.” Dean originally recorded and released the song in 1980. The tune became a Top 40 hit, rising all the way to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. As a recording artist, “Nobody in His Right Mind” represented Dean’s best performing radio single.

Over the course of his first five studio albums from 1981 to 1985, George recorded 10 Dillon-penned songs, including 1981’s “Unwound,” 1982’s “Marina del Ray,” 1985’s “The Chair,” and more. But Dean wasn’t writing specifically for George, per se.

“It just so happened that he loved ‘Marina del Ray,’ he loved ‘Unwound,’ he loved that stuff,” said Dean to Country Weekly magazine in 2013. “It wasn’t something that I sat down to write for him. I did not write ‘The Chair’ for George Strait. I wrote it for the sake of the song, and it just so happened that the first person I took it to—which was always him—loved it.”

For his 1986 studio album, #7, George once again leaned on the songwriting prowess of Dillon. George recorded two Dillon-penned songs, “Nobody in His Right Mind” and “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You.”

George Hits The Top And Stays

On April 21, 1986, George released “Nobody in His Right Mind” as #7‘s lead single. Less than four months later on Aug. 2, the tune reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. George had scored his eighth No. 1 hit.

A couple of weeks later on Aug. 25, George released the album’s second single, “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You.” The Dillon-penned tune followed suit, rising to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in December.

“Nobody in His Right Mind” started a streak of 11 consecutive No. 1 hits for George from 1986 to 1989. Among the 11 chart-topping hits were four tunes penned by Dean. In addition to “Nobody in His Right Mind” and “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You,” Dean wrote “Ocean Front Property” and “Famous Last Words of a Fool.”

As an interesting aside, Keith Whitley recorded “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” on his 1985 debut album, L.A. to Miami. However, Whitley never released the song as an official single.