On This Day: Johnny Cash Releases Iconic Track, ‘Ring of Fire,’ in 1963

Fifty-nine years ago, Johnny Cash released “Ring of Fire” as a single. It went to the top of the Billboard Country Singles chart and stayed there for seven weeks. Additionally, it peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. More importantly, the fiery love song became one of the Man in Black’s signature tunes and one of the greatest country songs ever recorded. Take a few minutes and listen to Cash doing what he does best. Then, we’ll dig into the history of this classic tune.

Did Johnny Cash Write “Ring of Fire”? Some Think So

Johnny Cash’s first wife, Vivian Cash wrote about “Ring of Fire” in her autobiography, I Walked the Line: My Life with Johnny. “[June Carter] didn’t write that song any more than I did. The truth is, Johnny wrote that song, while pilled up and drunk, about a certain private female body part.” She went on to claim that Cash wanted to give June writing credit on the song because she needed the money at the time.

However, there’s no evidence to back up that claim. The truth is, June Carter wrote the song about her growing love for Johnny Cash.

“Ring of Fire” Is About Johnny Cash

June Carter, who would later marry Johnny Cash, co-penned “Ring of Fire” with Merle Kilgore. When they put the song together, Carter had Cash on her mind. At the time, they were both married but were touring and singing together. However, they could both feel the spark between them, and every time they were together the spark burned hotter. That flame would soon consume them and it seems that June knew it.

Before she sat down with Kilgore to write the song, June had a phrase in her mind. According to Songfacts, she wrote, “There is no way to be in that kind of hell, no way to extinguish a flame that burns, burns, burns.” With both of their marriages and Johnny’s legendary appetite for booze and drugs, it’s easy to see where June was coming from. She knew their love was going to be a hell of a ride. At the same time, she knew it was a ride she couldn’t resist. Before long, Johnny Cash and June Carter would fall into their own ring of fire.

The Original Ring of Fire

Before Johnny Cash could cut “Ring of Fire,” Anita Carter, June’s sister, recorded it. She included “(Love’s) Ring of Fire” on her 1963 album Folk Songs Old and New. However, Anita’s version didn’t become a hit. Cash, though, liked the song. There’s also a good chance that he knew it was about him. In fact, it’s hard to imagine that he didn’t know. He and June were falling into the same burning ring, after all.

Even though he liked “Ring of Fire” Johnny Cash held off on releasing it as a single. He wanted to give Anita’s cut of the song some time to breathe. When her version didn’t become a hit, Johnny recorded and released the now-iconic rendition of the song.

Sonically, one of the most notable things about the song is the horn section. According to a post from the Johnny Cash Twitter account, Cash got the idea to add the horn section to “Ring of Fire” in a dream. It was a departure from the norm for the Man in Black, but it worked out.

On this day in 1963, Johnny Cash released his iconic single "Ring Of Fire," co-written by his future wife, June Carter. Did you know that the idea to add horns to the song came to Cash in a dream? pic.twitter.com/qIbKiia06l — Johnny Cash (@JohnnyCash) April 19, 2022

Nearly six decades after its release, “Ring of Fire” stands as one of the greatest country love songs ever recorded. At the same time, it is a look at the beginning of one of country music’s greatest love stories.