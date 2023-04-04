On This Day: The Highwaymen Release their Final Album ‘The Road Goes on Forever’ in 1995

Today, we look back at The Highwaymen as more than a country supergroup. If we’re being honest, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson are pretty much the Mount Rushmore of Outlaw Country. In the ten years the group was together, they released three albums that solidified their top-tier status as musicians and collaborators.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

It’s strange to think that the group didn’t have a proper name for most of its existence. They credited both Highwayman and Highwayman 2 to “Nelson, Jennings, Cash, and Kristofferson.” It wasn’t until they prepared their third and final album, The Road Goes on Forever, that they took on the Highwaymen moniker.

It seemed that after taking the name, the group would continue on for years to come. That wasn’t the case, though. Both Cash and Jennings’ health started to decline in the 90s. Waylon passed away in 2002 and Johnny went the next year.

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the release of the group’s final album.

The Road Goes on Forever Was the End of the Road for the Highwaymen

The Highwaymen never really broke up. However, the group was a side project for the four living legends. As a result, they would come together, cut an album, do a tour, and go back to their lives. This was the process for all three of their albums.

The group recorded its first album in 1985. Five years later, they came back for their second. Another five years passed, and they released their third album. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get back into the studio before Waylon Jennings’ health took a turn for the worse.

A Rocky Road

According to AllMusic, The Road Goes on Forever was a commercial disappointment for The Highwaymen. With the power of hindsight, it’s hard to see how that happened. The album contained a collection of great songs. Steve Earle’s “The Devil’s Right Hand” and Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever” are both on the album. Additionally, all four members of the group – legendary songwriters in their own right – contributed new songs to the collection. Hell, they even used Robert Earl Keen’s classic as the album’s title track.

Maybe it just didn’t fit the popular music mold of the time. After all, The Highwaymen don’t exactly fit comfortably into that 90s country bubble. On the other hand, some blame the Don Was’ production of the album for its lackluster performance. It’s honestly hard to pinpoint why the record wasn’t more popular.

However, for fans of Outlaw Country in general and The Highwaymen specifically, The Road Goes on Forever represents the end of an era. It’s a record full of killer songs, top-notch performances, and the voices of some of the most iconic figures in modern country history.