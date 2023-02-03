Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 3, 2022

Is it just me or is 2023 running by faster than a scalded dog? It seems like yesterday we were all fighting the collective New Year’s Day hangover and now here we are at the first New Music Friday of February. I guess time really does fly when you’re having fun. Either way, we’ve got plenty of new albums to kick off the shortest month of the year. This week brought us some highly-anticipated albums from established country stars, notable bluegrass pickers, up-and-comers, and a comeback album that has been years in the making. In short, it’s a good day to love good music.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

New Albums for February 3, 2023

Kentucky Blue – Brit Taylor (Cut a Shine Records)

Feel Good Country – Sundy Best (Independent)

Anarchist Gospel – Sunny War (New West Records)

Live at Levon’s! – Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (Royal Potato Family Records)

Lay Your Darkness Down – Mark Erelli (Soundly Music)

Don’t Look Down – The Burnt Pines (Adraela Records)

Grandfather Courage – Fantastic Negrito

Landmarks – Helene Cronin (Independent)

Big Talk – Jarrod Dickenson (Hooked Records)

Close Enough to Hear – Mile Twelve (Independent)

Lost Voices – Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz (Mountain Fever Records)

Queen of Me – Shania Twain (Republic Nashville)

This week, countless fans are getting the new album they’ve been waiting on. Those who have been chomping at the bit to hear Shania Twain’s latest full-length probably already have the Canadian country superstar at top volume. Sundy Best fans have been hoping for a new release from the Appalachian duo since 2018 and it’s finally here. As usual, there is plenty to choose from here.

Let’s take a moment to look at some standouts in today’s stack of new albums

Lost Voices

I’m a sucker for bluegrass, old-time tunes, and a good story. The new collaborative album from IBMA Award-winning songwriters Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz delivers all of those things in spades. Lost Voices delivers stories of Appalachian outlaws, famous historical figures, an ode to trains, and more. “The Ballad of Kinnie Wagner” tells the story of East Tennessee’s own Robin Hood figure. “The Blue Grays” tells the story of the Elizabethton, Tennessee Blue Grays, a semi-pro Negro League baseball team.

Feel Good Country

Sundy Best broke up in 2018 after releasing four albums, a live album, and a stack of singles. Since then, Nicholas Jamerson and Kris Lee Bentley have been working on their solo careers. Finally, about a year ago, they started releasing new singles as a duo leading up to this album.

Feel Good Country gives you exactly that. This is the kind of album that makes the sun seem a little brighter and the wind a little less cold on a day like today. Those familiar with Jamerson and Bentley’s songwriting will go into their new album with high hopes and won’t come away disappointed.

Kentucky Blue

Brit Taylor wears her deep-rooted bluegrass roots on her sleeve with this new album. While it never truly crosses over into full-on ‘grass, her sound is heavily tinged with mountain music. Kentucky Blue serves as a window into Taylor’s life. As a result, she delivers songs about hard work, love, and life with a fiery fearlessness and golden voice that will keep listeners coming back.