Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 22, 2022

The past couple of weeks have brought us some great new albums from a wide range of artists. This week is no different. We have some killer new releases from bluegrass legends, hit-making songwriters, and old favorites. Honestly, if you don’t find something that tickles your fancy in this list, you probably don’t like country music, Americana, or roots music.

New Albums for July 22, 2022

Birds in the Ceiling – John Moreland (Old Omens/Thirty Tigers)

Colder Streams – The Sadies (Yep Roc Records)

Firstborn – Nicolle Galyon (Songs & Daughters)

Entering Heaven Alive – Jack White (Third Man Records)

Great Big Motel Bed in the Sky – Nathan Kalish (JTMMusic)

One More Time Before You Go – Dan Tyminski

Heyday – Lonesome River Band (Mountain Home Music/Crossroads Entertainment)

The Rest of It’s Mine – Billy Dean (Independent)

Cottonwood – Megan Bee (Independent)

The Ladder – Charles Johnson (Independent)

The Complete Capitol Albums – The Hagers (Buck Owens Private Foundation/Omnivore)

The Beginning – Tony Joe White (New West Records)

Revive – David Rosales (Independent)

Man, oh man, what a week for new albums. Any day that gives us new music from Dan Tyminski and John Moreland on the same day is a good day. That’s only scratching the surface, though. There’s also the re-issue of Tony Joe White’s The Beginning and the debut album from Nicolle Galyon and so much more. Let’s dig a little deeper into the stack.

Heyday

The Lonesome River Band has been one of the most respected groups in bluegrass for nearly four decades. With their new album, the band carries on the tradition of playing rock-solid ‘grass. At times, you’ll hear elements of country music and progressive bluegrass. However, the traditions codified by Bill Monroe and other greats make up the heart of the record.

Colder Streams

The Sadies’ new album Colder Streams marks the final studio performances of their guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Dallas Good who passed away in February. While his passing is, without a doubt tragic, he left the world one hell of a farewell with this record. It’s an eclectic mix of retro-rock, psychedelia, and surf rock with a pitch of country here and there. At just over 30 minutes, the 11-track collection is a quick and easy listen that you’ll want to come back to time and again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKFWDmVRgwc Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: More Alone (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKFWDmVRgwc) “More Alone”

Firstborn

If you’re a country fan, you’ve heard Nicolle Galyon’s work. She has penned or co-penned nine chart-topping songs for other artists. A-listers like Lady A, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and more have cut her songs. Now, Galyon is making music for herself.

In her debut album, Galyon digs deep into her past and shares her life with her listeners. The hitmaking songwriter shared the inspiration for the album, saying, “The main catalyst was, ‘What would I want my kids to know about me?’ How would I want them to know me as a mother, woman, and creator if it all ended tomorrow?”

If I had to describe this record in a word, it would be “captivating.” As you’d expect, the songs on Firstborn are expertly-penned. Additionally, Galyon has an amazing voice and the ability to make you feel what she’s singing. Don’t sleep on this one.