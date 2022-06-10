Outsider-Approved New Albums for June 10, 2022

Summer might still be a couple of weeks away, but we got a heatwave this morning. This week, we’ve got new albums from groundbreaking artists, country music superstars, and more. If this is what we can expect from the rest of the summer, the A/C bill is going to be through the roof and our neighbors are going to get an education on what good music sounds like.

New Albums for June 10, 2022

Tape – Patty Griffin

As Far As I Can See: The Best of – Bill Anderson

Denim & Rhinestones – Carrie Underwood

Chicamacomico – American Aquarium

Up the Hill and Through the Fog – The Slocan Ramblers

Oh To Be That Free – Michaela Anne

Honestly – Jillian Jacqueline

Vaya Con Dios – A Little Farther West

The Game – Calder Allen

Spray Painted Line – Ray Fulcher

Power Up! – David Newbould

This is a really cool week for country music fans. While there is plenty of heat on this list, three new albums, in particular, make this list interesting, in my opinion. As Far as I Can See, Denim & Rhinestones, and Chicamacomico are a great look at the past, present, and future of the genre, respectively. “Whisperin’” Bill Anderson has been a force in country music since the fifties. Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest stars on country radio today. American Aquarium is a band to keep your eye on in the coming years.

However, these aren’t the only new albums worth looking at. Let’s dig a little deeper into this list.

Tape

I would be remiss if I didn’t talk a little about Tape. Patty Griffin is among the most important and influential folk artists of the last two decades. Her songwriting digs into the bedrock of what binds us together. With this new album, we see Griffin going back to the unpolished recording style of her 1996 debut album Living with Ghosts. She presents her art with blemishes, ambient sounds, and more. The rough recording only adds to the emotion of Griffin’s delivery.

For fans of American folk music, this is the new album for you.

Up the Hill and Through the Fog

The Slocan Ramblers hail from Ontario, Canada but they play bluegrass like they were raised right here in the South. The band put this album together after their bassist left the band and they lost loved ones to the pandemic on top of all of the other trials of the past couple of years. Instead of dwelling on the hardships, the Slocan Ramblers put together a collection of hopeful songs meant to pierce the fog of loss and get us over the hill into a brighter tomorrow.

If you need some new bluegrass in your life, don’t skip this new album from one of Canada’s foremost ‘grass bands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8KaimqcbeE Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: You Said Goodbye (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8KaimqcbeE) “You Said Goodbye”

Vaya Con Dios

This is one of the coolest new albums that I’ve come across in quite some time. A Little Farther West is a husband-and-wife duo from Oklahoma who reimagines classic western themes. Their arrangements include an electric guitar, vocals, a continental combo organ, and not much else.

Vaya Con Dios contains themes from classic and modern westerns including “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” and “The Theme from Magnificent Seven”. If you want to feel like you’re living in a modern spaghetti western for about an hour, this is the album for you.