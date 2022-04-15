Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 15, 2022

Happy Good Friday to all of our fellow Outsiders who observe the holiday. However, you don’t have to subscribe to any religious belief to see that that is, in fact, a damn good Friday for country music fans. Where last week gave us debuts from great artists like The Waymores and the Hill Figs as well as new albums from country hitmakers like Cole Swindell, this week is all about indie artists.

New Albums for April 15, 2022

What Else Can She Do – Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)

Country Fresh – David Quinn (Down Home Records/Soundly Music)

Hard Times and a Woman – Justin Golden (Independent)

You Ain’t Country – Matt Horan (Motmo.pro)

Wildflower – Derek Vanderhorst (Independent)

This Life – Drew Cooper (Atomic Javelina Records)

(watch my moves) – Kurt Vile (Overnite KV/Verve)

This week, we got a stack of new albums from great under-the-radar artists and indie sensations alike. Kaitlin Butts’ What Else Can She Do is probably the most highly-anticipated of the week. However, there is plenty more to choose from. Kurt Vile’s new record is packed with laid-back rock & roll and Justin Golden leans deeply into the blues on his new release.

Let’s take a moment to talk about some of the best new albums to drop this week.

What Else Can She Do

Seven years since her last release, Oklahoma native Kaitlin Butts is back with one hell of an album. What Else Can She Do is packed with stories of women in tough places. For instance, “bored if I don’t” sees the song’s narrator considering stepping out on her man out of boredom. In “she’s using” we get the story of a woman who is “using everything she can get her hands on” to make herself feel better. It’s not a happy-go-lucky good time record. This one is going to reach into your chest, touch your heart, stir your soul, and make you think. In short, What Else Can She Do was well worth the wait.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsTZ_ACdVJ4 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: bored if i don't (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsTZ_ACdVJ4) “bored if I don’t”

You Ain’t Country

Florida native Matt Horan is an internationally recognized artist. He played in South American bluegrass bands, formed a dark folk outfit called Dead Bronco while in Spain, and traveled the United States singing country and folk songs. Now, with his Country As F*ck Band, Horan is bringing us what they call “balls to the wall country” music. This record runs the gamut of American music. We get some honky tonk, some old-time, and a little bit of everything in between and it’s all delivered with a healthy dose of punk rock attitude.

Country Fresh

Country Fresh is one of those album titles that let you know exactly what you’re getting. It is full of country songs that, at the same time, feel fresh and traditional. Dobro, fiddle, and steel guitar make up a good portion of the sonic backdrop. The lyrics, like most good country songs, come from everyday life. From desire and despair to celebrations of the simple things, David Quinn really delivers the goods here.