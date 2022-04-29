Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 29, 2022

April has been a killer month for country music. So far, we’ve seen new albums from Outsider favorites like Cole Swindell, Charley Crockett, and Joshua Hedley. Additionally, we got a handful of killer debut records from artists like Elliah Heifetz, The Waymores, and the Hill Figs. While all of those records have been great, this week might offer the best batch of the month.

New Albums for April 29, 2022

Palomino – Miranda Lambert (Vanner Records/Sony Music Entertainment)

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson (Sony Legacy Recordings)

Songs My Friends Wrote – Corb Lund (New West Records)

Unknown – Wesley Dean (Hall of Flames/AHP Records)

True North – Caroline Spence (Rounder Records)

If I Were Honest – Angie Goeke (Independent)

Wise River – Kitchen Dwellers (No Coincidence Records)

Yonderings – Joe’s Truck Stop (Independent)

At the Cold Copper Ranch – Family Shiloh (C-Side Recording Company)

Turn My Radio Up – The Coffis Brothers

Southern Man – Tommy Townsend

Shelby Park – Sarah Jane Nelson (Independent)

Every Shade of Blue – The Head and the Heart (Warner Records)

We’re coming into the last New Music Friday of the month with albums from heavy-hitters Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, and Corb Lund. A Beautiful Time, Palomino, and Songs My Friends Wrote are all top-notch and we’ll be covering each of them in separate posts. So, I’d like to take moment to talk about some releases with a little less buzz. Don’t sleep on these albums.

Wise River

This month, we’ve seen a handful of bluegrass records, but this one might be my favorite. In this release, the Kitchen Dwellers expand their sonic palette. They stepped out of the mold of the traditional string band and added drums, organs, and a steel guitar to some of the songs. However, a good portion of the album sees the quartet sticking to stringed instruments. Wise River sees the Montana-based jam band pushing the limits of their sound and the result is an album I’ll be listening to for months to come.

Yonderings

It seems like every batch of new albums contains one that I didn’t know I needed until I heard it. This week, Yonderings is that album. When it comes to musical styles, Joe’s Truck Stop throws a wide net and hauls in bluegrass, honky tonk, western swing, and just about any other musical tradition under the broad “country music” umbrella. They’re all on full display here in Yonderings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6ronUOKuE0 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Winter Waltz (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6ronUOKuE0) “Winter Waltz”

At the Cold Copper Ranch

This is one of those brand-new albums that feels like it came out decades ago. At the same time, The Family Shiloh keeps their retro-sounding tunes feeling fresh. In a way, At the Cold Copper Ranch is a bridge between today and a bygone era. If you’re in the mood for bright, shining, vintage-sounding country rock this is the album for you.