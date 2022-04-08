Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 8, 2022

When it comes to new music, April got off to a relatively slow start. However, the first New Music Friday of the month brought new albums from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Elliah Heifetz, Jenna Rae, and a few others. It was all about quality over quantity. We’re going into the second weekend in April with a vast selection of new music.

New Albums for April 8, 2022

The Stone Sessions – The Waymores (Chicken Ranch Records)

Bronco – Orville Peck (Columbia)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century – Father John Misty (Sub Pop, Bella Union)

Fear of the Dawn – Jack White (Third Man Records)

El Mirador – Calexico (Anti-)

Just Another Honky Tonk in a Quiet Western Town – Surrender Hill (Independent)

Monoflora – The River Whyless (Independent)

From the Land of Rusted Dreams – Erin Heist (Independent)

Goin’ Home Comin’ On – Carley Arrowood (Mountain Home Music / Crossroads Entertainment)

High – Caitlyn Smith (Monument Records)

Stereotype – Cole Swindell (Warner Music Nashville)

Lost Love and Home – Hill Figs (Plastic Records)

This week gave us a whole pile of new albums from all corners of the big ol’ tent we call Americana. We’ve got some stellar Appalachian storytelling from Hill Figs, the radio-ready country music of Cole Swindell, and plenty of pain couched in shiny production on the new Orville Peck record. That’s just scratching the surface. So, I guess you could say we got both quantity and quality this week.

The most exciting thing about the new albums that came out today is the stack of debut records. We see freshman full-lengths from new artists and seasoned musicians alike. Let’s take a look at a few of those to kick off the weekend.

Goin’ Home Comin’ On

If you’re looking for a new bluegrass album to carry you into the weekend, look no further than Goin’ Home Comin’ On. Carley Arrowood is no stranger to ‘grass. She made her name playing the fiddle and lending harmony vocals to Darin & Brook Aldridge before landing a solo recording contract with Mountain Home, according to Bluegrass Today.

Sonically, this release gives you exactly what you’re looking for in a bluegrass record. Arrowood’s voice, though is the centerpiece of the album. I love that high lonesome sound and few vocalists make it sound as pretty as Arrowood.

Lost Love and Home

Lost Love and Home might be one of the most surprising new albums to drop today. This being the Hill Figs’ debut record, I wasn’t sure what to expect when hitting play. What I got was an album packed with songs that serve as short stories. Each track paints a vivid picture and builds a landscape in which characters and stories come to life. If I had to make a comparison here, I would say that the songwriting style reminds me of Ian Noe but not quite as dark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz0Jret-RZ8 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Angel on the Line (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz0Jret-RZ8) “Angel on the Line”

The Stone Sessions

This is the debut full-length album from The Waymores. They dropped their first project, an EP titled Weeds back in 2019. However, the lack of albums doesn’t mean that this is a new group. Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise have been playing together for years. They formally formed The Waymores 14 years ago.

That time together shows in The Stone Sessions. Willie and Kira work together like a well-oiled machine. Their sound is pure classic country. Acoustic guitars, pedal steel, and an occasional twangy Telecaster make up the bulk of their sonic backdrop. However, the vocal interplay between the two vocalists is the star of the show. Their harmonies are next-level.