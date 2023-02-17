Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 17, 2023

We’re halfway through February and 2023 is already looking like a great year for good music. Right now, temperatures are dropping across the nation, but the new albums just keep getting hotter. This week, we’re getting new releases from country hitmakers, under-the-radar favorites, and plenty of rock and folk tunes to keep you moving through the weekend.

Outsider-Approved New Albums

Live from the Church – Charles Wesley Godwin (Independent)

Paint Horse – Benjamin Dakota Rogers (Good People Record Co.)

Filiment – Buddy Mondlock (Sparking Gap Records)

Down Rounder – Cat Clyde (Second Prize Records)

Boomerang Town – Jaimee Harris (Folk N Roll Records)

Bluebird Days – Jordan Davis (UMG Recordings)

The Lost Files: Exhibit A – Craig Campbell (Grindstone Records)

Izzy Miller Sings “Extra Bacon” and Other Chart-Topping Hits – Izzy Miller (Independent)

It doesn’t matter how your day started, it’s never a bad day when we get new music from Charles Wesley Godwin. He had one of the best albums of 2021 with How the Mighty Fall and he spent last year honing his already razor-sharp chops on the road with Zach Bryan. In short, this EP is killer.

That’s far from the only great new album we got today, though. “Buy Dirt” singer Jordan Davis is back with Bluebird Days. Craig Campbell’s latest record is a banger as well. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find your weekend soundtrack in the list above.

Live from the Church

This isn’t a new full-length album and there are no new songs on it. However, it’s still worth talking about. CWG’s new EP offers live studio versions of five fan favorites. Godwin and his band recorded the songs at the Church Studio in Pittsburgh, PA.

If somehow you’ve missed out on Charles Wesley Godwin, check out his new EP today. You won’t regret it.

Paint Horse

Many fans discovered Benjamin Dakota Rogers on TikTok. However, his new album proves that he’s got traditional country in his bones. Paint Horse is full of stories populated by fleshed-out characters. Rogers’ expressive vocals and the stripped-back arrangements will transport you to the world he builds in each of these songs. Sonically, this album showcases classic instrumentation. Fiddle, bass, and acoustic guitar make up the bulk of the soundscape.

If you’re looking for what many would call “real country music” you’ve found it.

Izzy Miller Sings “Extra Bacon”…

Despite the title reading like an old-school covers record, Izzy Miller wrote or co-wrote most of his new album. That tongue-in-cheek humor permeates the record. Songs like “Roll to the Bottom” and “Extra Bacon” are a lot of fun. However, Miller doesn’t shy away from serious topics. He sings about betrayal and murder in “Sweet Revenge.” He touches on the hard road musicians travel to country music stardom in “Country Music Dream.”

Plenty of electric guitars, pedal steel, and backbeats make this a must-hear for any country fan. Make no mistake, though, the songwriting is the star of the show here.