Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 10, 2023

We’ve made it to another New Music Friday. Most people are already getting ready for their Super Bowl parties or laying their bets and hoping their team can cover the spread. However, there’s more to the weekend than The Big Game. And, major sporting event or not, all weekends go better with a solid soundtrack. Luckily, we’ve got a handful of new albums that will fit the next few days like a glove. This week, we’ve got some rock-solid country music, a little bluegrass, some jam band goodness, and more. Let’s dig in.

New Albums for February 10, 2023

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell – Chase Rice (Dack Janiels Records/Broken Bow Records)

Living in a Song – Bob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Compass Records)

Leaving Is Believing – Ashby Frank (Mountain Home Music Company)

Spark & Flame – Jim Keller (Independent)

Two Dozen Roses – ERNEST (Big Loud Records)

Homemaker – Jill Barber (Outside Music)

This Road – Runaway Grooms (Independent)

This is another one of those weeks where most folks will be drawn to one or two new albums. After all, we’ve all been curious to see what Chase Rice has to offer. Then, there’s the new one from ERNEST. But, if that’s not your speed, there’s plenty more to pick from.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the standout releases.

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell

Honestly, I’ve never been a fan of Chase Rice’s music in the past. He spent the bulk of the last decade seated firmly in the “bro-country” category with acts like Florida-Georgia Line. Hell, he co-wrote “Cruise” and several other tunes for the group. However, he did a 180 with this new album.

While there are still a couple of beer-drinking party songs that would fit in with his earlier catalog, they’re not enough to detract from the total package. Traditional country sounds with real instruments combined with some solid, vulnerable, and relatable songwriting make this a damn good album. I’m interested to see where Rice goes from here.

Living in a Song

If you’re looking for some traditional-sounding country music, the new album from Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley is what you need. Ickes is a master of the Dobro and Hensley plays guitar like his life depends on it. Usually, the pair crank out bluegrass at breakneck speed. This album sees the pair leaning hard into traditional country. However, bluegrass clings to their sound like campfire smoke and there are some ‘grass cuts on the album. Then, there’s Hensley’s voice that, frankly, reminds me of Randy Travis’ velvety baritone. This is a must-hear for any country fan.

This Road

The Runaway Grooms is a killer jam band. They blend Americana with psychedelic rock and draw inspiration from bands like The Grateful Dead, Phish, Cream, and others. Each track on This Road is like a musical journey full of experimentation, mind-melting instrumentals, and lyrics that you’ll want to sit and contemplate as the music plays. If you’re looking for a new album to throw on while you relax and forget your cares, this is the one.